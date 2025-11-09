Boeser breaks tie in 3rd period, Canucks defeat Blue Jackets

Boeser knocked down a cross-ice stretch pass from Kiefer Sherwood at the Columbus blue line and fired a wrist shot from inside the right face-off dot that bounced off the glove and then the shoulder of goalie Elvis Merzlikins before going into the net.

Drew O’Connor had a goal and assist, and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for the Canucks (8-8-0), who have alternated wins and losses for their past eight games.

Kirill Marchenko scored twice and had an assist, and Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets (7-7-0), who have lost the first three games of a five-game road trip. Merzlikins made 21 saves.

Jake DeBrusk put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 5:28 of the first period on a breakaway from the top of the left face-off circle after O’Connor spotted him unchecked with a pass from the right half boards. DeBrusk took the pass off his skate and cut left on his backhand before chipping a forehand shot back the other way over Merzlikins' glove.

Marchenko tied it 1-1 at 6:46, snapping a rebound of Voronkov’s rush shot off Lankinen’s right pad into an open net as it was being knocked off by defenseman Tyler Myers.

Voronkov put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 13:02 just 62 seconds after Columbus killed off a five-minute major penalty. He knocked in a loose puck under Lankinen’s pads after Adam Fantilli chipped it up and off the post from the side of the net and it bounced into the crease.

O’Connor tied it 2-2 at 19:03, snapping a shot under the blocker arm of Merzlikins from the edge of the crease after a rising Quinn Hughes wrist shot created a rebound scramble.

Conor Garland gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 6:17 of the third period by knocking in a rebound from the top of the crease after a rush into the slot by Myers.

Marchenko scored at 9:47 to tie it 3-3, one-timing a pass from Voronkov under the glove of Lankinen from the top of the left face-off circle.