BLUE JACKETS (8-12-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNP, CBJNHL, CBJHN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Charlie Coyle -- Adam Fantilli -- Valeri Nichushkin

Jack Williams -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov -- Steven Lorentz -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Denton Mateychuk

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Sean Monahan (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic

Nick Paul -- John Tavares -- Gavin McKenna

Dakota Joshua -- Ryan Tverberg -- William Nylander

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole McWard, Brendan Brisson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Status report

Olivier will play despite leaving in the third period of a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday... Fabbro, who was a healthy scratch Thursday, will replace Mateychuk, a defenseman. ... Voronkov, who was also a healthy scratch Thursday, will replace Lomberg, a forward. ... Mermis will replaced Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman who will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season... Marchenko was upgraded to day to day and will miss his 11th straight game; the forward participated in the Maple Leafs morning skate in a noncontact jersey.