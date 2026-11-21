BLUE JACKETS (8-12-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNP, CBJNHL, CBJHN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Charlie Coyle -- Adam Fantilli -- Valeri Nichushkin
Jack Williams -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov -- Steven Lorentz -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Denton Mateychuk
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Sean Monahan (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
Nick Paul -- John Tavares -- Gavin McKenna
Dakota Joshua -- Ryan Tverberg -- William Nylander
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole McWard, Brendan Brisson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)
Status report
Olivier will play despite leaving in the third period of a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday... Fabbro, who was a healthy scratch Thursday, will replace Mateychuk, a defenseman. ... Voronkov, who was also a healthy scratch Thursday, will replace Lomberg, a forward. ... Mermis will replaced Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman who will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season... Marchenko was upgraded to day to day and will miss his 11th straight game; the forward participated in the Maple Leafs morning skate in a noncontact jersey.