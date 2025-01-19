Shesterkin makes 27 saves, Rangers top Blue Jackets in double shutout

Daniil Tarasov made 26 saves, including stopping Mika Zibanejad twice on breakaways in overtime, at 1:25 and again with 17 seconds left, but the Blue Jackets (22-17-4) lost for the first time since Jan. 2, ending their six-game winning streak.

"It was a great hockey game," Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. "Both teams played hard. It might not have been exciting as far as scoring goals, but the effort was there by both teams, the desperation was there by both teams, the patience. I really liked how our hockey club stayed within ourselves. We didn't panic, didn't open it up. We gave up some stuff, but we got some stuff as well. Just comes down to a shootout and they find one, we don't."

Laviolette said the Rangers didn't like how they played in the first period, when they were outshot 15-4.

They outshot the Blue Jackets 22-12 the rest of the game.

"The first period for me was a little bit off, probably gave up eight or nine chances," Laviolette said, "and then maybe didn't give up eight or nine for the rest of the game."

There were chances, though, but neither team could capitalize despite a combined 35 shots on goal (20-15 Blue Jackets) through the first two periods. They combined for only 10 shots on goal in the third period (6-4 New York).

Mikael Pyyhtia had a would-be scoring chance on a semi breakaway with a minute remaining in the second period taken away from him thanks to a strong defensive play by Reilly Smith, who stripped the puck away from the Blue Jackets forward on a backcheck.