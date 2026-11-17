BLUE JACKETS (7-11-0) at ISLANDERS (9-6-4)
7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Valeri Nichushkin
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg -- Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Denton Mateychuk
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Conor Garland (upper body), Sean Monahan (upper body)