Verhaeghe, Panthers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

Verhaeghe won it on a 2-on-1 when he scored on a rebound of Anton Lundell’s shot after Nick Cousins tied it 4-4 with 57 seconds left in the third period.

Sam Reinhart had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for the Panthers (6-4-1), who scored three goals in the first 6:09 before having to rally late.

Alexandre Texier had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gudbranson had two assists for the Blue Jackets (4-5-3), who have lost six of seven (1-3-3). Spencer Martin made 34 saves in relief of Elvis Merzlikins, who allowed three goals on 11 shots.

Cousins tied it at 19:03 of the third with a wrist shot from the slot after a failed clearing attempt by Ivan Provorov.

Ryan Lomberg gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period with a wrist shot from behind the goal line snuck past Merzlikins, and Gustav Forsling made it 2-0 just 40 seconds later at 3:09 when his wrist shot from the left point found its way through traffic.

Aleksander Barkov scored on a rebound in front to make it 3-0 at 6:09, prompting Columbus coach Pascal Vincent to pull Merzlinks in favor of Spencer Martin.

After being outshot 20-1, the Blue Jackets cut it to 3-1 at 15:41 when Sean Kuraly scored on a rebound of Gudbranson’s wrist shot, and Boone Jenner made it 3-2 at 18:51 on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Verhaeghe turned the puck over in the offensive zone.

Columbus had the final six shots of the first.

Kirill Marchenko tied it 3-3 on a power play at 10:02 of the second period, tapping a loose puck over the goal line after Provorov’s wrist shot got between Bobrovsky’s skates.

Martin stopped all 12 shots he faced in the second.

Texier gave Columbus a 4-3 lead at 12:30 of the third. His attempted cross-ice feed from the right wing on a 2-on-1 went off the stick of Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and the near goal post, where Texier stuffed it past Bobrovsky for his first goal of the season.