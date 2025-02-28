Blue Jackets score 4 in 2nd, top Red Wings in Stadium Series preview

Van Riemsdyk has 2 goals, Jenner gets 3 assists for Columbus, which wins 3rd straight

Blue Jackets at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- James van Riemsdyk had two goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who scored four straight times in the second period of a 5-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

The teams will play outdoors Saturday in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

Boone Jenner had three assists, and Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist for Columbus (29-22-8), which has won three straight. Danil Tarasov made 29 saves.

Jenner, who missed the first 56 games of the season with a shoulder injury, has five assists in his first three games back.

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (30-23-6), who had won two in a row and nine of 11 (9-0-2). Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

Alex DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 27 seconds of the second period, taking a cross-slot pass from Compher and beating Tarasov.

Van Riemsdyk tied it 1-1 at 4:16, tipping Jake Christiansen’s point shot past Talbot.

Sean Kuraly put Columbus ahead 2-1 at 9:43, gloving a high rebound onto his stick and tapping it over the goal line.

Johnson tipped in Dante Fabbro’s slap shot at 12:09 to extend it to 3-1 before van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game made it 4-1 at 15:01 when he tapped in Jenner’s pass from the edge of the crease.

Compher’s power-play goal cut it to 4-2 at 16:39.

Kirill Marchenko scored an empty-net goal at 19:03 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger left the game after a first-period hit by Moritz Seider and did not return, moving van Riemsdyk onto a line with Jenner and Kent Johnson. That line combined for three goals in the second.

Latest News

Malkin gets 4 points, lifts Penguins past Flyers in OT

Best friends Larkin, Werenski set to do battle at Stadium Series for Red Wings, Blue Jackets

Lundell has 3 points, Panthers defeat Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch 

Pastrnak pushes streak to 16 with 800th NHL point, Bruins fall to Islanders

Caufield lifts Canadiens to OT victory against Sharks

Rantanen has goal, assist for Hurricanes in win against Sabres

Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Vasilevskiy makes 27 saves, Lightning shut out Flames for 7th straight win

Capitals GM says ‘anything is on the table’ before NHL Trade Deadline

NHL Buzz: Bunting placed on injured reserve for Penguins after appendix surgery

Blue Jackets 'creating a legacy' with new outdoor rink 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Kadri wants to stay with Flames, help fuel playoff push

Blue Jackets GM aims 'to give this group a chance' approaching Trade Deadline

Rangers adjusting to Fox injury ahead of Trade Deadline, playoff push

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 12 goals from passing Gretzky as Capitals host Blues

Garland scores twice, OT goal lifts Canucks past Kings