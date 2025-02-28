Blue Jackets score 4 in 2nd, top Red Wings in Stadium Series preview

The teams will play outdoors Saturday in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

Boone Jenner had three assists, and Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist for Columbus (29-22-8), which has won three straight. Danil Tarasov made 29 saves.

Jenner, who missed the first 56 games of the season with a shoulder injury, has five assists in his first three games back.

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (30-23-6), who had won two in a row and nine of 11 (9-0-2). Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

Alex DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 27 seconds of the second period, taking a cross-slot pass from Compher and beating Tarasov.

Van Riemsdyk tied it 1-1 at 4:16, tipping Jake Christiansen’s point shot past Talbot.

Sean Kuraly put Columbus ahead 2-1 at 9:43, gloving a high rebound onto his stick and tapping it over the goal line.

Johnson tipped in Dante Fabbro’s slap shot at 12:09 to extend it to 3-1 before van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game made it 4-1 at 15:01 when he tapped in Jenner’s pass from the edge of the crease.

Compher’s power-play goal cut it to 4-2 at 16:39.

Kirill Marchenko scored an empty-net goal at 19:03 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger left the game after a first-period hit by Moritz Seider and did not return, moving van Riemsdyk onto a line with Jenner and Kent Johnson. That line combined for three goals in the second.