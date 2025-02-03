Dadonov scores 2 in 3rd, Stars top Blue Jackets for 5th straight win

Marchment gets goal in return, Granlund has assist in Dallas debut

Blue Jackets at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Evgenii Dadonov scored twice in the third period to rally the Dallas Stars past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

His first goal came at 11:33 on a deflection in the slot to give the Stars a 4-3 lead. Video review confirmed his stick was at or below the crossbar.

Dadonov scored again at 15:47 on a wraparound that deflected in off the stick of Columbus defenseman Damon Severson for the 5-3 final.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Harley had two assists for Dallas (34-17-1), which has won five straight. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

Cole Sillinger, Adam Fantilli, and Ivan Provorov scored for Columbus (26-20-7), which had won its previous three games. Elvis Merzlikins made 34 saves.

Sillinger gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:43 when he banked a shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle in off the skate of DeSmith.

Mason Marchment tied it 1-1 at 13:36 when he deflected a point shot from Lian Bichsel. The forward had missed the previous 17 games after having surgery following an injury sustained on Dec. 27 when a puck hit him in the face.

Fantilli gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 4:58 in the second period when his shot deflected off of Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell’s skate.

Logan Stankoven tied it at 6:03 when he finished off a cross-ice pass from Mikael Granlund, who was acquired in a trade on Saturday from the San Jose Sharks.

Provorov gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 12:02 on a shot from the high slot.

Johnston tied it 3-3 at 15:49 on a tip-in from the slot on the power play.

Columbus defenseman Dante Fabbro left after he sustained an upper-body injury late in the first period, and forward Kirill Marchenko left after he was hit by a puck into the bench near the end of the second period.

Dallas forward Mavrik Bourque took a point shot from Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski off his own stick and to the face and was helped off the ice at 12:37 in the third period.

