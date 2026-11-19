BLUE JACKETS (7-12-0) at BLACKHAWKS (6-13-2)
8 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, CHSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Ryan Lomberg -- Adam Fantilli -- Valeri Nichushkin
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Dmitri Voronkov
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Sean Monahan (upper body)