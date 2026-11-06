Blue Jackets at Sabres projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-7-0) at SABRES (7-5-3)
7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSG-B, SN+, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Valeri Nichushkin -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Jack Williams, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich -- Josh Norris -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Ryan McLeod, Louis Crevier
Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report
Greaves will start for Columbus after Talbot made 27 saves in a 2-1 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Blue Jackets recalled Williams and Lorentz from Cleveland of the American Hockey League after the game Thursday but it's unlikely either forward plays. … Timmins will make his season debut after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained during Buffalo's preseason finale Sept. 26. Timmins will replace Crevier in the lineup. "This might just be a one-game (absence) and he's right back in," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said of the defenseman. "We've got some things we want him to work on." … Kulich will play after missing five games because of a concussion sustained when he was hit in the face by a puck at practice Oct. 23. He'll replace McLeod. "He knows he needs to be better," Ruff said of the forward. "When he's playing his best, he helps our hockey team win."