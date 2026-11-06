Blue Jackets at Sabres projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-7-0) at SABRES (7-5-3)

7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSG-B, SN+, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Ryan Lomberg

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Jack Williams, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jiri Kulich -- Josh Norris -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Ryan McLeod, Louis Crevier

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Greaves will start for Columbus after Talbot made 27 saves in a 2-1 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Blue Jackets recalled Williams and Lorentz from Cleveland of the American Hockey League after the game Thursday but it's unlikely either forward plays. … Timmins will make his season debut after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained during Buffalo's preseason finale Sept. 26. Timmins will replace Crevier in the lineup. "This might just be a one-game (absence) and he's right back in," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said of the defenseman. "We've got some things we want him to work on." … Kulich will play after missing five games because of a concussion sustained when he was hit in the face by a puck at practice Oct. 23. He'll replace McLeod. "He knows he needs to be better," Ruff said of the forward. "When he's playing his best, he helps our hockey team win."