Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (14-1-5) at PREDATORS (6-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Gavin Brindley

Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Tristen Nielsen

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

Landeskog will move to the top power play unit and will play at the net front. … Josi will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.

