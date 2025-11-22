Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (14-1-5) at PREDATORS (6-10-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Gavin Brindley
Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Tristen Nielsen
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
Landeskog will move to the top power play unit and will play at the net front. … Josi will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.