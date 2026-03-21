Avalanche determined to finish as top seed after clinching playoff berth

CHICAGO -- The Colorado Avalanche are on a mission.

Sure, they clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with their 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday, but they want to get back to playing their brand of hockey more consistently down the stretch.

“There’s no easy game,” Avalanche forward Brock Nelson said. “It’s nice to clinch (a playoff spot) for sure but big picture, we want to finish on the top and be the No. 1 seed. We know how important that is with the Central, how tight it is. Every game for us is critical for now.”

The Avalanche (45-13-10) hit 100 points with the win and are holding on to first in the Central Division.

Colorado has been the best team in the NHL for 117 game days this season and is just the sixth team over the past 40 years to reach a triple-digit total in a single campaign. But the Avalanche don’t have a stranglehold on first in the division; they’re four points ahead of the second-place Dallas Stars, who have gone 15-1-1 in their past 17 games to stay on their heels.

The Avalanche want to get back to the strong, dominant hockey they played early this season, when they got off to a 15-1-5 start.

“I definitely think you don’t want to be searching for it going into the playoffs," defenseman Josh Manson said. "You want to feel it going in, but in saying that, the hockey we’re playing now until the end of the year is maybe the most important hockey. That’s just how it goes.

“You look at the standings and every game is important. As much as it is fine-tuning, it’s also desperation. We need to find our game and be winning games.”