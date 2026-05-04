3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue their undefeated run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Monday.

The Hurricanes have yet to trail and are 5-0 this postseason, including a 3-0 victory against the Flyers in Game 1 here on Saturday.

“We’ve been playing good hockey,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “I think the guys being prepared right off the start always helps. In this league it’s hard to win games when trailing, so we try to get as best of a start as we can, and we’d love to continue to do that.”

After sweeping the Ottawa Senators in four games in the first round, the Hurricanes carried that momentum into Game 1 against the Flyers despite having a week between games. They feel they have room for improvement, though, and expect Philadelphia to respond.

“Whenever you lose a playoff game, you want to come out, and you want to set the tone the next game,” Carolina forward Jordan Martinook said. “We saw that with Ottawa last series too; you know now the other team is going come out and push, and you’ve got to be ready for it and push back even harder.

“We’ve got to double down on how we started and try to come out and put the gas down even more.”