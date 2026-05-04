3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round
Philadelphia needs to improve on forecheck; Stankoven has 5-game goal streak for Carolina
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue their undefeated run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Monday.
The Hurricanes have yet to trail and are 5-0 this postseason, including a 3-0 victory against the Flyers in Game 1 here on Saturday.
“We’ve been playing good hockey,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “I think the guys being prepared right off the start always helps. In this league it’s hard to win games when trailing, so we try to get as best of a start as we can, and we’d love to continue to do that.”
After sweeping the Ottawa Senators in four games in the first round, the Hurricanes carried that momentum into Game 1 against the Flyers despite having a week between games. They feel they have room for improvement, though, and expect Philadelphia to respond.
“Whenever you lose a playoff game, you want to come out, and you want to set the tone the next game,” Carolina forward Jordan Martinook said. “We saw that with Ottawa last series too; you know now the other team is going come out and push, and you’ve got to be ready for it and push back even harder.
“We’ve got to double down on how we started and try to come out and put the gas down even more.”
The Flyers will be determined to have a better start after falling behind 2-0 in the opening 7:30 of Game 1. They managed only nine shots on goal in the first two periods and finished the game with 19 on Saturday, but they were not discouraged by one game.
“We're a confident group,” forward Trevor Zegras said. “It's three periods. There were points in the game that we were really good and, obviously, points in the game that we weren't so good. So, it's all learning experiences and how we can move forward, and I think we'll be all right.”
Teams that take a 2-0 in a best-of-7 series are 363-58 (.862) all-time, including 3-0 in the 2026 playoffs.
Here are three things to watch in Game 2:
1. Flyers’ adjustments
Philadelphia had trouble handling Carolina’s forecheck pressure in Game 1 and struggled to establish its own. The Hurricanes controlled play territorially, particularly in the first two periods, when they had a 20-9 advantage in shots on goal and 41-21 advantage in shot attempts.
The Flyers need to make their decisions more quickly when they have the puck due to Carolina’s ability to limit time and space.
“They're on top of you and super aggressive, but if you can use the middle of the ice, you can use that against them pretty well and get a bunch of odd-man looks,” Philadelphia defenseman Cam York said. “So, we're OK. You’ve just got to reset, refocus, and get ready for this next game.”
2. Logan’s run
No player has been hotter to begin the playoffs than Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven, who has scored in each of their five games, including two in Game 1 against the Flyers. The 23-year-old is tied with Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild and Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the NHL lead with six playoff goals.
Stankoven already has set the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers record for the longest goal streak in the postseason. If he scores Monday, Stankoven would become the fourth in League history to begin playoff year with a goal streak of at least six games, according to NHL Stats, joining Valeri Nichushkin (seven games in 2023), Pat LaFontaine (seven games in 1991-1992) and Martin Havlat (six games in 2005-06).
“He's a humble kid and just puts his head down and keeps working,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said of Stankoven. “So, when you see that out of a guy, it makes you want to be better, and he's just doing his thing.”
3. Tippett’s health
The Flyers missed Owen Tippett’s speed when he missed Game 1 with an undisclosed injury. Coach Rick Tocchet didn’t have an update Sunday on Tippett, who is considered day to day. The forward participated in an optional practice Sunday and was one of six skaters on the ice Monday morning.
Tippett, who led Philadelphia with 28 goals during the regular season, was able to play through his injury in the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins and had two points (one goal, one assist) in the six games. His skating helped the Flyers get through the Penguins’ forecheck in the neutral zone with speed, particularly in the first three games, and could similarly help diffuse the Hurricanes’ pressure if he can play.
“He's a speed demon for us,” Tocchet said. "We had a couple of breakaways, we had a couple of 2-on-1s. If we can convert on that, you never know. 'Tipp' is one of those guys who can get a breakaway or can get a 2-on-1, so when he's out of lineup it's tough.”
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Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Porter Martone
Alex Bump -- Denver Barkey -- Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom, Oliver Bonk, David Jiricek, Carson Bjarnason, Helge Grans, Hunter McDonald, Oscar Eklind, Jacob Gaucher
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Alexander Nikishin, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: None
Status report
Tippett is questionable after the forward missed Game 1. … The Hurricanes will use the same lineup from their 3-0 win Saturday. … Miller, who played in Game 1, did not participate in the morning skate.