Schaefer, Martin kids team up for NHL Draft Lottery explainer

Schaefer, who became fast friends with the Martin girls during the season while staying at the home of Martin and his wife, Sydney (who is the daughter of former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason), called his small besties and went over the lottery probability with them.

There are 14 ping pong balls in a lottery machine. Four are drawn to make a four-number combination. Before the lottery, non-Stanley Cup Playoff teams are assigned number combinations. The worse the team's regular season record is, the more combinations they are assigned.

The Vancouver Canucks have the most combinations and, since teams can only improve their position 10 spots, the Canucks have a 25.5% chance at landing the top pick.

As number combinations are drawn, team's odds change in real time.

See? Simple.

"That makes perfect sense," Winnie Martin says in the video.

So come Tuesday night, get in touch with your bestie (or besties) so you too can discuss your team's odds at winning the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery.

Because your team just may end up with the next Matthew Schaefer.