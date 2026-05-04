Wild, Avalanche don’t expect more madness in Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

Part of it is adjusting from the first round. The Avalanche are playing a very different defense group than the Los Angeles Kings. Minnesota’s defense is very active, highlighted by Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber. Hughes, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in December, has been pivotal and leads the Wild with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven playoff games. He had a goal and two assists on Sunday.

“That's something we talked about coming into the series, right?” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I'll try to remember the analytics, but (they’re among the) top 5-8 teams in the League for (defenseman) exits and entries into the offensive zone and then scoring chances from their (defensemen) on the rush. So, we were prepared for that coming in.

“Part of it, you just look at their personnel -- Hughes, Faber, (Jared) Spurgeon, etc. -- you know these guys are going to be part of it, and it's just their style of play. It's very similar to the way we play. So, I think going into that, we knew we had to be really good in certain areas. To be truthful, the rush wasn't really a big issue for us last night; it was more (defensive)-zone coverage, but it starts with your rush coverage and then your arrivals, so you're organized. So, we went over a bunch of stuff -- a bunch of reminders again this morning, things we talked about prior to the series, things that we noticed last night that we want to make sure that we're aware of and doing a better job on it.”