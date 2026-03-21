Avalanche defeat Blackhawks, become 1st team to clinch playoff berth

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists for the Avalanche (45-13-10), who needed one point to clinch a berth and were 0-2-1 in their previous three games. Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Colorado also became the first team with 100 points, reaching the mark for a fifth straight season.

Wyatt Kaiser scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves for the Blackhawks (26-31-12), who won 2-1 at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Necas gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 13:19 of the first period. Nichushkin carried the puck into the slot after taking a drop pass from MacKinnon and backhanded a pass to Necas, who put the puck into the net off Soderblom’s left arm from the left face-off circle.

Brock Nelson made it 2-0 on the power play at 15:22. Cale Makar wound up from the high slot, hesitated and passed the puck toward the net before Nelson redirected it from in front.

The Avalanche outshot the Blackhawks 20-5 in the period.

Kaiser brought the Blackhawks to within 2-1 at 6:48 of the second period. The defenseman took a feed in the slot from Ryan Greene and put a forehand shot between the pads of Blackwood.

Nazem Kadri scored on the power play at 36 seconds of the third period for a 3-1 Colorado lead. MacKinnon took the puck in front of the net and made a no-look, backhand pass to Kadri, who scored from low in the right circle.

Nichushkin then made it 4-1 from between the circles at 8:34 after taking a pass from MacKinnon, who stripped Chicago defenseman Artyom Levshunov of the puck in the offensive zone.

The Blackhawks played without forward Andrew Mangiapane and defenseman Louis Crevier, who each sustained an undisclosed injury during the game Thursday. Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said he did not expect either injury to be long term.