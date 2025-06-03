Gomez hired by Chicago, becomes USHL’s 2nd Hispanic coach

Retired NHL forward won Stanley Cup twice with Devils, coached Surrey of BCHL this season

Gomez Coaching 1

© Garrett James Photography

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Scott Gomez was hired as coach of Chicago of the United States Hockey League on Monday, becoming the league’s second Hispanic coach.

The 45-year-old retired forward, who played 1,079 NHL games for seven teams over 16 seasons, was coach and general manager of Surrey of the British Columbia Hockey League this season https://www.nhl.com/news/color-of-hockey-scott-gomez-emulating-lou-lamoriello-as-coach-of-surrey-in-bchl. He was 31-18-5 in the regular season and guided Surrey to second place in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference. He was 1-4-0 in the playoffs.

Gomez replaces Mike Garman, who was named associate coach at Notre Dame in May after eight seasons with Chicago.

"I am honored and thrilled to take on the role of head coach for the Chicago Steel," Gomez said. "This organization has a tradition of success and a commitment to developing players both as athletes and individuals. My goal is for the Steel to be the top destination to prepare players for the next level. … I look forward to working with this talented group of young players, the coaching staff, and the entire Steel community."

Gomez, who is of Mexican and Colombian heritage, joins Marco Treviño as the only Hispanic coaches leading USHL teams. Trevino, who is Mexican American and was raised in the Detroit area, was promoted to head coach of Tri-City on Dec. 3, during his second season as an assistant with the team and after more than a dozen seasons coaching in AAA hockey programs https://www.nhl.com/news/mexican-american-coach-marco-trevino-educating-hockey-prospects.

“Scott Gomez joining the Chicago Steel is a tremendous addition for the team and the USHL,” USHL president & commissioner Glenn Hefferan told NHL.com Monday night. “Scott’s NHL experience, leadership and understanding of player development will make an immediate impact on the organization, community, and Steel ownership group, the Wirtz corporation.

“Having coaches like Gomez and Marco Treviño behind the benches in Chicago and Tri-City reflects the USHL’s commitment to developing players and coaches in the sport,” Hefferan said. “Today’s rising stars inspire the next generation, invite fresh perspectives and continue positive momentum for the USHL.”

Gomez Coaching 3

© Garrett James Photography

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (No. 27) of the 1998 NHL Draft, Gomez had 756 points (181 goals, 575 assists) in 1,079 NHL games for the Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 1999-2000 and helped New Jersey win the Stanley Cup in 2000 and 2003. He had 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 149 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Gomez also had five points (one goal, four assists) in six games at the 2006 Torino Olympics, tying for the most on the United States with Craig Conroy.

After retiring as a player in 2016, he served as an assistant coach for the New York Islanders from 2017-19. He was an assistant for Surrey in 2023-24 and became coach and GM last June, succeeding Cam Keith, who moved on to become coach and GM of Cowichan Valley of the BCHL after he led Surrey to the league’s Fred Page Cup last season.

Gomez had 124 points (48 goals, 76 assists) in 56 games as a player for South Surrey in 1996-97. He added 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 21 BCHL playoff games to help South Surrey win the league championship and advance to the RBC Cup Finals, where it lost 4-3 to Summerside Western. Gomez was named the BCHL Rookie of the Year and the RBC Cup top forward.

