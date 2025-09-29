Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

Additions of Dadonov, Brown, Gritsyuk counted on for depth scoring

Devils 202526 season preview

By Mike G. Morreale
The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the New Jersey Devils.

Last season: 42-33-7, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Coach: Sheldon Keefe (second season)

Biggest challenge

Icing a healthy lineup is paramount if the Devils are to advance beyond the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, something they've done just once (2022-23) in the past 13 seasons. Last season, forwards Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat and defensemen Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, Luke Hughes, Johnathan Kovacevic and Brenden Dillon all sustained significant injuries. Kovacevic had knee surgery in May and won't be ready for the start of the regular season, but the others have been full participants in training camp. Jack Hughes missed the final 20 regular-season games last season and all five in the playoffs, after having shoulder surgery on March 5. Since entering the NHL in 2019-20, he has played more than 62 regular-season games once.

How they make playoffs

Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen must continue to provide stability and consistency in goal. Kovacevic's replacement on defense, either Simon Nemec or Seamus Casey, must raise his level if New Jersey wishes to remain among the League leaders in goals-against average -- it finished fifth with a 2.68 GAA in 2024-25. It would also help to produce more offensively at 5-on-5; the Devils finished 26th in the League (149 goals) last season. They added depth forwards Connor Brown (four-year, $12 million contract) and Evgenii Dadonov (one-year, $1 million contract) in the offseason for that reason.

NJD@CAR, Gm5: Markstrom makes three incredible stops in a row to preserve the tie

Most intriguing addition

Brown could be just what New Jersey needs in the middle of the lineup. The 31-year-old right wing, who spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, should be able to offer depth scoring, assistance on the penalty kill and reliability in his own end. Brown scored 12 of his 13 goals last season at even strength (one short-handed goal) for the Oilers; he's scored 90 of his 107 NHL goals at even strength since entering the League in 2015-16. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Brown brings a team-first mentality and will drive practice with his work habits, personality and leadership ability. He can also play alongside elite forwards, like he did in Edmonton.

Biggest potential surprise

Arseny Gritsyuk (6-feet, 195 pounds) is expected to make his NHL debut this season after the forward signed a one-year, entry-level contract on May 6. He has the skill and ability to offer some depth scoring in a possible middle-six role to begin the season and gain valuable advice from fellow countryman and 11-season NHL veteran Dadonov as he navigates his first season in North America. Gritsyuk had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 49 regular-season games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League last season, and five points (one goal, four assists) in six KHL playoff games. He also represented Russia at the 2022 Winter Olympics (one goal, two assists in six games).

Ready to contribute

It's time for Nemec to earn his keep. The 21-year-old defenseman entered training camp in the best shape of his professional career following three months of tough summer training. He came into his own in the playoffs last season following injuries to other defensemen and after struggling to find consistency during the regular season. Nemec will likely partner with Dillon, realizing the opportunity is now to seize a full-time role since Kovacevic (knee) might not be available until the new year. He had a goal, an assist and was plus-3 in four postseason games. The coaching staff wants him to build on that success.

CAR@NJD, Gm3: Nemec wrists home the game winner in the second OT

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Evgenii Dadonov, F: The 36-year-old signed with the Devils after he had 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) with the Dallas Stars last season. Dadonov, a five-time 20-goal scorer who has scored a career-high 28 goals twice (2017-18, 2018-19), has proven he can produce even in a bottom-six role; his average ice time (13:32 per game) was the fewest of any 20-goal scorer in the NHL last season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Dadonov ranked highly among forwards in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.41 miles; 96th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (149; 86th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (53; 81st percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Projected lineup

Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

