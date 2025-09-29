Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the New Jersey Devils.

Last season: 42-33-7, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Coach: Sheldon Keefe (second season)

Biggest challenge

Icing a healthy lineup is paramount if the Devils are to advance beyond the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, something they've done just once (2022-23) in the past 13 seasons. Last season, forwards Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat and defensemen Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, Luke Hughes, Johnathan Kovacevic and Brenden Dillon all sustained significant injuries. Kovacevic had knee surgery in May and won't be ready for the start of the regular season, but the others have been full participants in training camp. Jack Hughes missed the final 20 regular-season games last season and all five in the playoffs, after having shoulder surgery on March 5. Since entering the NHL in 2019-20, he has played more than 62 regular-season games once.

How they make playoffs

Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen must continue to provide stability and consistency in goal. Kovacevic's replacement on defense, either Simon Nemec or Seamus Casey, must raise his level if New Jersey wishes to remain among the League leaders in goals-against average -- it finished fifth with a 2.68 GAA in 2024-25. It would also help to produce more offensively at 5-on-5; the Devils finished 26th in the League (149 goals) last season. They added depth forwards Connor Brown (four-year, $12 million contract) and Evgenii Dadonov (one-year, $1 million contract) in the offseason for that reason.