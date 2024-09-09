Color of Hockey: Golden Knights, Kings, Stars seek title of 'Mexico's Team'

METEPEC, Mexico -- Diego de la Garma said it was unimaginable a decade ago.

NHL teams taking the time and energy to come to Mexico to help coach young players and try to turn residents of this soccer- and baseball-obsessed nation into hockey fans?

“No way,” said de la Garma, technical director of the Mexico Ice Hockey Federation and coach of its men’s and women’s national teams. “We dreamed about it, talked about it, but being able to see it as a reality?”

De la Garma said he’s now living the dream with three NHL teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars -- active in Mexico, each seeking to grow its fan base south of the border and become “Mexico’s Team.”

“We thought about this for a long time, and it’s finally happening,” he said. “NHL teams are saying, ‘Oh, we can do something in Mexico.’ It’s a dream come true for everybody involved in hockey in Mexico.”

The Golden Knights made their first visit to Mexico over the weekend. It sent a contingent of 15 to conduct ice and ball hockey clinics at fanfest at Winter Sports Center Metepec, about an hour's drive west of of Mexico City.