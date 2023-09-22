Color of Hockey: Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Zechariah Thomas, a 20-year-old former minor pro hockey player from Oshawa, Ontario, who also represented Jamaica at the 2021 Amerigol LATAM Cup and recently scored a deal on the popular CBC TV series “Dragons’ Den.”

Zechariah Thomas entered the “Dragons’ Den” well-prepared.

The 20-year-old former minor pro player/turned entrepreneur arrived with a Jamaica hockey jersey as an offering and knowledge from studying 300 hours-worth of episodes of the popular CBC TV series, Canada’s version of ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

“I watched every single person’s pitch, different ways they came up to it, different ways they talked during their pitch,” Thomas said. “No other TV, no movies. Just straight Dragons’ Den.”

The scouting paid off when Thomas scored a $70,000 deal for Swift Hockey, the low-cost hockey stick company he founded in 2022, in Dragons’ Den’s season premiere Thursday night.

“It’s a surreal moment, I’m still feeling jitters and butterflies in my stomach,” he said in the episode that was recorded at CBC studios in Toronto in May. “I’m living proof that kids can chase their dreams…be an entrepreneur at the youngest age possible.”