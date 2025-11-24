Color of Hockey: Payne's hands-on approach paying off for Cleveland kids

Raven Payne is senior manager for community impact & engagement for Cleveland of the American Hockey League -- and an occasional chauffeur.

Payne found herself shuttling seven local youth hockey players for a nearly three-hour drive to Detroit in May 2024 for them to participate in a weekend meetup with players from Detroit Ice Dreams and Los Angeles’ 24 Degrees of Color, nonprofit youth hockey organizations that strive to make the sport more accessible and affordable to children and families from underrepresented communities.

“For a lot of the kids, an out-of-town experience was Youngstown, 45 minutes from home, or some of their out-of-town experience was nothing,” Payne said. “They didn’t have the means. I’m, like, ‘Raven’s on the company insurance. How are we able to get the kids into a space where they’re able to just have fun with kids that look like them and are from a different place?’”

The Detroit road trip typifies Payne’s hands-on -- and sometimes skates-on -- approach in trying to expand hockey’s reach in Cleveland and Ohio, particularly among girls and within communities of color.