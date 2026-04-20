Color of Hockey: Peterson gearing up U.S. as general manager for 2026 Worlds

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson, who is general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 2026 IIHF World Championship May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

Brett Peterson says he feels more excitement than pressure as general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Championship, set for May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

The Florida Panthers assistant general manager is busy forming and helming the team after the U.S. men’s, women’s and Paralympics sled hockey squads each won a gold medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics in February.

“The good thing about USA Hockey winning a lot of these is you draw from all those experiences, what worked and what didn't work, and just keep getting better,” Peterson said. “It's definitely more excitement than pressure because it’s another opportunity for us to go out and show our brand in front of the world and show everything that these guys have worked so hard to develop.”

Peterson said he’s looking for players from the NHL and beyond for the 16-nation tournament to keep the American gold rush rolling and to defend the IIHF championship the U.S. won in 2025, its first since 1933.

“What we're trying to identify are those guys that are making that turn to be the next generation, or current generation of USA Hockey, and then create some opportunities for some players,” he said. “We’ve got pro scouts by each (NHL) division in each conference, college scouts, Canadian scouts for the junior leagues, minor league scouts, European scouts. We’re looking at it all.”