Color of Hockey: Mehta's hiring as Devils GM hailed as 'historic moment'

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the reaction within the South Asian hockey community to the New Jersey Devils hiring Sunny Mehta as their new general manager. Mehta is believed to be the first GM of South Asian descent in the NHL.
Sunny Mehta spoke at his introductory press conference about what it meant to him to join his home-state New Jersey Devils as their new general manager.
“It's really not an exaggeration when I tell you, this is my dream job,” the former Florida Panthers assistant general manager told the assembled media at Prudential Center on Tuesday.
Mehta’s new job is also a dream come true to Robin Bawa, who became the first NHL player of Indian descent when he debuted with the Washington Capitals against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 6, 1989.