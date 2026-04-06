Color of Hockey: Seeler gives back by blocking shots for DinoMights

It also operates the Billy Lindsay DinoMights Ice Rink, an outdoor seasonal facility in Minneapolis.

“The foundation of our mission is long-term relationships,” Harman said. “How does that spiral out into meaningful community impact? The community we build is really strong. We’re building a network of neighbors that for so many really does end up being for life, whether they stay friends with the kids that they played with or they stay in touch with the mentors they had who were their coaches and tutors.”

The DinoMights is a Seeler family affair; Nick's father, Dan Seeler, who was a goalie with NCAA Division III College of St. Scholastica in Duluth from 1978-82, has been on the DinoMights’ board since 2020. His older sister, Kelly Buchta, a defenseman with the University of Minnesota’s NCAA Division I women’s team from 2008-12, held an equipment drive for the organization in 2008.

“I was drawn to it because of the spiritual part of their program,” Nick Seeler said. “That's a big part of my life, and my family's life is our faith as Christians. And just being able to give back to underserved communities using hockey, which is obviously such a big part of my life, it all just felt right.”

Seeler isn’t the only NHL player with a bond to the DinoMights; Wild forward Bobby Brink and the NHL Players’ Association, through its Goals & Dreams fund, donated 20 complete sets of hockey equipment to the program in January.

“When I spent time volunteering with DinoMights as a teenager, it left a real mark on me,” Brink, a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, and former teammate of Seeler’s with the Flyers, said in January. “I saw firsthand the impact they had, from helping kids get on the ice, supporting families who needed it, and just creating a place where hockey could be for everyone.”