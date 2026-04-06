Color of Hockey: Seeler gives back by blocking shots for DinoMights

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler, who donates $50 for every shot he blocks this season to the DinoMights, an NHL Hockey Is For Everyone affiliate that serves youth from diverse communities in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.
Giving hurts so good for Nick Seeler.
That’s because the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is donating $50 for every shot he blocks this season to the DinoMights, an NHL Hockey Is For Everyone affiliate that serves youth in diverse communities in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.
“It’s a big part of my game, I’m a defensive defenseman, right?” Seeler said. “If I can block a shot, I’m not only helping the team, which is which is why I do it in the first place, but also to be able to give back in that way to the DinoMights, it's even better.”