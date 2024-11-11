Color of Hockey: Lee has 'bright future' as rookie with Kings

Andre Lee was watching the 2019 NHL Draft at home in Karlstad, Sweden, with his maternal grandmother, who fell asleep as the second day of selections nearly 4,500 miles away, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, was winding down.

“It was like 12 a.m., 1 a.m. in Sweden when the seventh round started and my name popped up,” Lee said. “I woke her up kind of quietly and told her I got drafted. She woke up right away and started screaming.”

The Los Angeles Kings selected Lee in the seventh round (No. 188), part of his unique route to the NHL. The 24-year-old rookie left wing made his debut in the Kings' 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 10 after impressing the coaching staff with his performance in training camp and preseason games.

Lee and Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller each hope he achieves the success and career longevity of notable seventh rounders like Doug Gilmour, Joe Pavelski, Ondrej Palat and fellow Swedes Henrik Zetterberg and Henrik Lundqvist.