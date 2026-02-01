Stevenson ‘there to support’ Capitals in time of need, gets 1st NHL win

WASHINGTON -- Clay Stevenson planned to make his first postgame phone call Saturday to his father.
What would Stevenson say after being thrown into the deep end up the pool by the injury-depleted Washington Capitals in his second NHL start, an improbable 4-3 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena?
“That’s an NHL win, baby,” Stevenson replied after his 19-save performance. “What do you want?”
It was Stevenson’s first NHL win. The 26-year-old was pressed into service with the Capitals top two goalies, Logan Thompson (upper body) and Charlie Lindgren (lower body), out due to injury. If that wasn’t enough of a challenge, forward Connor McMichael (upper body) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (personal reasons) also joined Washington’s lengthy list of unavailable players.
Including previously injured center Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdominal and adductor muscle surgery) and defenseman Matt Roy (lower body), Washington (27-22-7) was without its top two goalies, two of its top six forwards and two of its top four defenseman for a pivotal game against Carolina (33-15-6), which is first in the Metropolitan Division. To add an extra degree of difficulty, the Capitals fell behind 3-0 by 4:16 of the second period before rallying with four unanswered goals, capped by Justin Sourdif’s winner at 1:42 of overtime.
Following a 4-3 shootout win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Washington won consecutive games for the first time since a six-game run from Nov. 24-Dec. 3 to climb within four points of the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan and six points of the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
“That’s our locker room and that’s the Caps’ resiliency that I’ve grown accustomed to over the last couple of years,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “You can feel it. It feels a little bit different right now with our group; there’s a focus to it. They understand what’s at stake and where we’re at, and I think this is as important of a stretch as we’ve had this season.”