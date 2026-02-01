Stevenson ‘there to support’ Capitals in time of need, gets 1st NHL win

The stretch continues with a chance to pull within two points of the third-place Islanders, who visit Washington on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN). Fehervary will likely be back, but it’s unclear if any of the injured players will.

McMichael and Lindgren, who were each placed on injured reserve Saturday, are out through the NHL’s the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which begins Friday. Dubois also won’t return until after the Olympics, but there’s a chance Thompson and Roy, who are each considered day to day, could be.

Whoever plays Monday must understand there’s little room for error with 26 games remaining.

“We don’t feel sorry for ourselves at any point,” Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun said. “We just continue to push. It feels like we’ve had a lot of adversity throughout the year already. They’re all good learning moments for this group, and we just continue to fight.”

Stevenson knew he’d likely need to start Saturday after watching Lindgren be helped back to the locker room following the shootout victory in Detroit. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth College in 2022, Stevenson made his NHL debut in Washington’s regular-season finale of 2024-25, stopping 33 of 38 shots in a 5-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17.

There was little pressure on Stevenson then because the Capitals were already locked into the top seed in the East. The stakes were much higher Saturday because of their injuries and the fact they’d gone 8-13-4 in their previous 25 games to fall from first in the Metropolitan to outside the playoff picture.

“You never want to see your teammates go down with injuries, especially your goalie partners and two guys that I like a lot, have become pretty close with in my time here and have mentored me quite well,” said Stevenson, who was 11-8-3 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 24 games with Hershey of the American Hockey League this season before he was recalled Thursday. “I want to be there to support them, so maybe when stuff like that happens, that they have confidence in me to come in and help out with that.”

So, Stevenson wasn’t happy with himself when Shayne Gostisbehere’s wrist shot from above the left circle floated in over his right shoulder to extend the Hurricanes lead 4:16 into second, a goal he said, “I especially want back.” The Capitals felt they’d played well up to that point, though, and were undeterred.

Hendrix Lapierre’s rebound goal at 7:52 started the comeback. After Dylan Strome went to the net to redirect Aliaksei Protas’ centering feed past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen at 14:58, the Capitals were suddenly within 3-2.

They kept peppering Andersen with shots and pulled even when Chychrun scored on a wrist shot from between the circles at 13:18 of the third period. The Capitals couldn’t find the winning goal in regulation, though, despite outshooting the Hurricanes 13-5 in the third.

Stevenson did his part by stopping all nine shots he faced after Gostisbehere’s goal.

“We needed someone to step up,” Strome said. “We obviously haven’t had to deal with injuries to our goalies in a long time, and I thought he came in and did a great job.”

Washington’s persistence paid off when Sourdif knocked in his own rebound for the first overtime goal of his NHL career. Stevenson said he blacked out for a moment before he raced out of his crease to join his teammates in celebrating his first NHL win.

“That’s a really special one, especially against that team, against Frederik Andersen, one of my favorite goalies in the NHL,” Stevenson said. “So, yeah, it was incredible. At a loss for words a little bit.”