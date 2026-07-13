Dach hopes to impress Oilers, Babcock after new 2-year contract

Edmonton has Stanley Cup aspirations despite losing in the Western Conference First Round to the Anaheim Ducks last season in six games. The Oilers went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, losing to the Florida Panthers each time.

The bar has been raised with the hiring of Babcock.

"It's always nice to come into a team that is trying to win right now and wants to win so badly," he said. "It's fun to come to the rink when you're winning. That's what makes this game so awesome, you get to come in, and you get to be with your friends and your brothers and battle with them and compete and at the end of the day, it's awesome to have that."

Dach is looking forward to contributing to the cause by being a reliable player defensively and providing offensive support to Edmonton star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"I think for me, it's playing a hard, heavy game, playing smart, being offensive and a little more confident with the puck," Dach said. "I think playing below the (face-off) circles is going to be where my offensive game is going to shine. I just have to battle, compete, play heavy and make it tough on opposing players to play against us."

Such was the plan when he was acquired by Edmonton last season, but he sustained a lower-body injury in his third game with the Oilers and missed the next 12. He was able to return to play the Oilers' final five games of the regular season and five games against the Ducks in the playoffs.

"It's not the greatest thing to have happen after the team trades for you and you get an opportunity and then you get hurt in just the third game in," Dach said. "It's not fun, but I think the last couple of games I played and going into playoffs, I thought my game at a personal level was in a good place.

"I like my game before I got hurt and I think my confidence grew, getting to know the guys in the locker room. Maybe being hurt kind of helped with that, getting to talk to them a little bit more and hanging out with them and getting to know the staff a little bit more as well."