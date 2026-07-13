NHL Alumni Association introduces post-retirement wellness plan

The final details of that program were ironed out last week, allowing Healy to announce details of it to the 40 former players on hand for the NHL Alumni Celebrity Golf Classic at the picturesque Coppenwood Golf Club on Monday. With Hall of Famers like Paul Coffey, Doug Gilmour, Bryan Trottier, Mike Gartner and Mark Recchi showing their support, the association president outlined just how deeply its members now can get help once they’ve taken their final NHL shift.

“The way it’s set up now, if you’ve played one shift in the NHL you will get a family doctor. If you played one shift in the NHL you get a mental health wellness professional for you, your wife and your kids,” Healy said.

As impressive as that may be, it runs far deeper than that.

For those who played 400 games, they’ll receive dental and prescription eyewear coverage too. And for former players who haven’t reached that threshold and can’t afford the healthcare that they need, the League and NHLPA have established a slush fund for those, as Healy puts it, “in financial distress or find themselves in catastrophic situations.”

“This is Christmas Day for us in the sense that we took into consideration while building a better tomorrow than today, a wellness plan,” he explained. “That was always a goal.

“We wanted to be proactive because, in the past, we seemed to be reactive, waited for problems and then reacted to them. Too late. Be proactive. Preventative. Get on top of your own health. Go get bloodwork. Check to make sure that, for males, particularly when it comes to prostate cancer, don’t wait until it’s too late.

“All of us have something when it comes to health. Even as something as simple as: How many former NHLers still have their own teeth? These are all things we were looking to help deal with.”

According to Healy, one of the final details worked out last week involved NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA president Marty Walsh coming to an agreement on how to help the widows and families of former players.

In the big picture, Healy said the process of completing the plan was drawn out because of the number of different native countries involving the Alumni’s members, each with their own individual insurance regulations.

“Hey, if this was, say, the NFL, you’re basically just dealing with a U.S. situation,” he said. “But we’re a global sport. We have 1,300 members in Europe alone.”