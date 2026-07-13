NHL Alumni Association introduces post-retirement wellness plan

As part of the festivities Monday, each former player on hand was presented with a special platinum alumni ID card. Each one is numbered predicated on when an individual player signed their first respective NHL contract starting with the late Gordie Howe, who was No. 1.
For Gartner, who served as the president of the NHLPA from 1996-98, it’s been a lengthy road to finally get the healthcare the alumni deserve.
“First of all, it’s essential,” Gartner said. “Secondly, it’s come a long way.
“This was a vision years and years ago. But in order for it to come to fruition, you need two things. You need the funds to make it happen, and certainly the NHL and the NHL Players Association stepped up into that role in a big way and helped to do this. And then you need someone with a passion to put it all together and make it happen, and that’s Glenn Healy. He’s done an unbelievable job on behalf of the former players to make something like this happen.”
Coffey is playing a significant role in that, too. The 65-year-old, who is on the Alumni Association’s board of directors, has aligned himself with EAS (Empowerment. Accessibility. Support.), an organization stressing support for wellness in the workplace including mental health and supplying an outlet for those who need to talk.
“The issues aren’t any different than they were 10 years ago. The problem was still there with the players, all of us,” Coffey said. “The difference is, now they have a place to go. And it’s OK. And it’s not just for the players: it’s for the wives, for the kids, for the families.
“Listen, we’re partnering with the families but we’re going to partner with other companies, too. So, it’s not just for athletes -- it’s for people in general. There’s a lot of stuff going on out there. And it’s not like the old days where you couldn’t tell anyone because you didn’t want to be perceived as weak. Those days are over.
“People still have issues. They still need somewhere to go for help. Look at what happened to Claude Lemieux.”
The entire hockey world was in shock when Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, took his own life on May 28. He was 60.
“It shook all of us in a big way,” Healy said. “Look at who showed up in Florida for his service. Wayne Gretzky. Joe Sakic. Steve Yzerman. That says a lot.
“We are going to fight for him, and for the hope that there won’t be a next one, even though there will be. We’re going to do everything we can to make a difference, bit by bit.”
Truth be told, they already have.