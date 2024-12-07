CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Poirier on pace for 60 goals

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Justin Poirier sees a chance to make a bit of history, but the Carolina Hurricanes forward prospect is keeping the bigger picture in sight.

Poirier, a fifth-round pick (No. 156) in the 2024 NHL Draft, is second in the QMJHL with 23 goals in 26 games with Baie-Comeau, putting him on pace to score 60.

If the 18-year-old reaches that mark, he'd be the first player in the league to score at least 60 since Thomas Beauregard had 71 in 2006-07.

"It would mean a lot," Poirier said. "I know 60 goals is a huge number, but I just try to play my game and don't think too much about it. Just keep having fun and play my game, shoot the puck, and if good things happen, maybe I can hit 60 this year."

Scoring 60 wouldn't be a stretch for Poirier; he led the QMJHL with 51 goals in 68 games last season, and his 19.3 percent shooting percentage this season isn't far above his 19.0 percent from last season. While his shot is dynamic, it's his versatility in the offensive zone that's allowed him to push his goal scoring up a level this season.

"He's able to score in different ways, which makes him harder to defend," Hurricanes director of player development Peter Harrold said. "He has an NHL shot, he's got a very good release, and you notice more and more he can beat goalies clean. But a lot of the goals now, especially at the NHL level, are through screens. He scores from range, he can score in tight. His scoring diversity is actually very high as well. Just makes him harder to cover and defend, and it also keeps goalies guessing a little bit, and he can vary his shot placement. Offensively, he can do a lot of different things and score in different ways.

"He gets a lot of juice from his shot, but he's able to create offense in other ways too. I can't tell you exactly how he's doing it because it's rare that it's at almost at a goal a game pace. He's able to keep getting chances, and he capitalizes on a very large percentage of them."