Curry caring for Canadiens icon Blake may outshine hat trick before Queen

MONTREAL -- The late Floyd Curry is best known for his one and only hat trick during a 10-season NHL career, three goals scored consecutively with British royalty seated at ice level of the Montreal Forum.

But Curry’s sense of loyalty and his giant heart, displayed quietly over many years as he cared for his mentor, coach and dear friend Toe Blake, were even more impressive than that.

Floyd “Busher” Curry, born 100 years ago this Aug. 11, was a defensive forward with the mighty 1950s Montreal Canadiens. On Oct. 29, 1951, he sparkled instead on offense, scoring a second-period natural hat trick in a 6-1 win against the visiting New York Rangers. In the Forum, attending the game during a national tour, were Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen of England, and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.