CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall





Andrew Cristall did everything he felt he needed to do to earn a spot with the Washington Capitals this season.

But the 19-year-old forward prospect understands why he's back skating with Kelowna of the WHL for another season.

"I had a goal and came up short, so a little upsetting," Cristall said of being one of the final two players trimmed from the roster. "But [Capitals coach Spencer] Carbery and the management, all them, they were very clear to me and they made me feel pretty good about the decision to come back and what they want to see and what I've got to do. And I definitely understood the message to come back here and develop and keep playing some more key minutes."

Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said Cristall impressed during training camp, including tying for the Washington preseason scoring lead with three points (two goals, one assist) in four games.

But the Capitals feel the slow, steady pace toward building Cristall into an NHL player is the right path.

"We're always really patient with our younger players," Mahoney said. "Sending Andrew back [to Kelowna], we know he's in good hands as far as developing his game and getting lots of ice time and being productive. The NHL is a man's league, and you've really got to be physically strong to be able to play. And I think Andrew was working his way towards that. And I think he showed us how good he's going to be in the future. But we're very patient with other younger players. There's no need for us to rush them into that level right away.

"We're very patient with our young guys, and we've always been that way, and I think it's worked out really well for us when you look at how we've done with a lot of our younger players."

Mahoney said he was impressed with how Cristall took the news, and how any residual anger he might have has been used to torment the opposition in the WHL.

Cristall has 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 14 games, including five points (one goal, four assists) in Kelowna’s 8-3 win against Vancouver on Friday. That was his fifth game with at least four points, and at least one point in 13. He's fourth in the WHL in points despite playing 7-10 games fewer than anyone ahead of him in the scoring race.

"It's obviously a good start, pucks have been finding the net," Cristall said. "Obviously I'm playing with some good linemates and we've been connecting. So it's been a lot of fun. Good to keep going."

Among the pucks finding their way into the net was a short-handed goal against Saskatoon on Nov. 8. Cristall is playing more on the penalty kill this season, which the Capitals are excited about as it shows how Cristall is adding elements to his game.

"He's killing penalties ... he's getting lots of opportunity there, and lots of ice time and some really good coaching with Kris [Mallette, Kelowna coach]," Mahoney said.

Cristall, a second-round pick (No. 40) in the 2023 NHL Draft, also is feeling physically stronger. Since being measured at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds at the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine, he's grown to 5-10, 185. Cristall said the extra strength has helped him win battles along the boards and given him an extra step in races for loose pucks.

"I think I had a really good summer putting on weight and gaining muscle and strength," he said. "The Capitals' strength guys have been great with me as well, just kind of telling me what I need to do, things to help, how to get more explosive, how to eat right. Everything combined has just kind of helped me out, made me have a really good summer. I definitely feel stronger for sure than the past couple years.

"It feels good to get the weight up and feel a lot stronger."

Feeling stronger and more experienced after a strong NHL training camp, Cristal hasn't lost any self-confidence and can envision himself in Washington's locker room next season.

And while the Capitals will remain patient with their top prospects, no one will close the door on what Cristall is capable of.

"He's smaller and I think he needed to get stronger, like a lot of younger guys do," Mahoney said. "And then with that strength, your skating gets a little bit quicker. So I think he really worked hard on that, and you can really see the difference. We saw it at development camp, and then we saw it in training camp, and we're seeing it this year.

"He's got the hockey sense, he's got the great hands, he's exceptional on the power play. He's killing penalties. Got some short-handed goals. Just continue to work on himself physically and get himself ready for the future."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Joey Willis, C, Saginaw: The Nashville Predators prospect set a Saginaw record with five goals in a 7-5 win against Flint on Nov. 13. He scored their final five goals in the game, with two in the second period to tie the game 4-4, and then three in the third after Flint went up 5-4. It was the first hat trick for the 19-year-old in his three OHL seasons, but it only took him two games to get his second, scoring three times and adding an assist in a 9-3 win against Sarnia on Nov. 16. Selected by the Predators in the fourth round (No. 111) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Willis has 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 19 games.

Mathieu Cataford, RW, Rimouski: The Vegas Golden Knights prospect scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win against Victoriaville on Nov. 17 to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, nine assists). His run ended Wednesday, but the 19-year-old, selected by Vegas in the third round (No. 77) of the 2023 draft, is second in the QMJHL with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 22 games.

Tomas Mrsic, C, Prince Albert: The St. Louis Blues prospect had his first WHL hat trick, including the game-winning goal, in a 5-3 win against Tri-City on Nov. 15. One day later, the 18-year-old had his first four-point game of the season with two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win against Edmonton. Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (No. 113) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Mrsic has 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 17 games, including 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak that ended Wednesday.

