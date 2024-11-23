CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Andrew Cristall did everything he felt he needed to do to earn a spot with the Washington Capitals this season.

But the 19-year-old forward prospect understands why he's back skating with Kelowna of the WHL for another season.

"I had a goal and came up short, so a little upsetting," Cristall said of being one of the final two players trimmed from the roster. "But [Capitals coach Spencer] Carbery and the management, all them, they were very clear to me and they made me feel pretty good about the decision to come back and what they want to see and what I've got to do. And I definitely understood the message to come back here and develop and keep playing some more key minutes."

Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said Cristall impressed during training camp, including tying for the Washington preseason scoring lead with three points (two goals, one assist) in four games.

But the Capitals feel the slow, steady pace toward building Cristall into an NHL player is the right path.

"We're always really patient with our younger players," Mahoney said. "Sending Andrew back [to Kelowna], we know he's in good hands as far as developing his game and getting lots of ice time and being productive. The NHL is a man's league, and you've really got to be physically strong to be able to play. And I think Andrew was working his way towards that. And I think he showed us how good he's going to be in the future. But we're very patient with other younger players. There's no need for us to rush them into that level right away.

"We're very patient with our young guys, and we've always been that way, and I think it's worked out really well for us when you look at how we've done with a lot of our younger players."