Blackhawks prospect Boisvert embracing change ahead of 1st year at Boston University

19-year-old forward had 32 points in 37 games at North Dakota last season

chi_boisvert_081125

© Candice Ward/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Sacha Boisvert is ready for a new chapter.

The forward prospect, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is coming off a strong freshman season at the University of North Dakota, where he posted 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games.

But when North Dakota fired coach Brad Berry, who recruited Boisvert, the 19-year-old transferred to Boston University. Now he’s expected to be a big part of the Terriers as a sophomore.

“I’m really excited to go to Boston. It’s closer to home, about a six-hour drive, so the family’s able to come more,” Boisvert, a native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, said at Blackhawks development camp in July.

“It’s a great program (with a) great coach, Jay Pandolfo. We’re going to have a great team so it’s going to be exciting.”

It’s quite a change, and one Boisvert certainly didn’t plan to make. But he said he appreciates his season at North Dakota.

“I definitely did not expect transferring," he said. "There were definitely some emotions there (with Berry’s firing) but I’m just looking forward now and I’m excited about BU.

“It was fun. I had a really great time at North Dakota. It’s a great program and (I have) nothing bad to say about them. I loved my time there and it was a good season. Personally, I think I grew a lot as a player.”

Now that growth will continue at BU, which reached the championship game of the NCAA Frozen Four last season, a 6-2 loss to Western Michigan. Boisvert already plays a style that fits the philosophy of Pandolfo, a former NHL forward who played 899 career games with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Boston Bruins, and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Devils (2000, 2003).

“With (Boisvert) going to BU, he’ll be one that can be a high-end 200-foot player and that’s something that under Pandolfo at BU, that’s his M.O. as a player,” Blackhawks assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said.

“Those little things, being sound on both sides of the puck, are something will really benefit him along with their strength and conditioning program. It’s second to none in college hockey. To continue to add good weight and good power will help him with his explosiveness.”

Boisvert (6-foot-2, 176 pounds) comes into Boston with a few accolades. He won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference rookie of the year award and was a unanimous selection to the conference’s all-rookie team. He was also NCHC rookie of the month twice and rookie of the week four times at North Dakota.

chi_boisvert_inside_081125

© Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

His production improved as his freshman season progressed; Boisvert had a six-game point streak (seven goals, one assist) from Feb. 21-March 8 and had points in eight of his final nine regular-season games.

“I mean, every game matters there at college,” Boisvert said. “Guys are bigger, stronger, faster, games are low-scoring. It’s good hockey but as I went through the year, I kept getting more comfortable, whether it was practice or the gym. It just translated onto the ice, playing games.”

Parker Burgess, who coached Boisvert with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League from 2022-24, has been keeping close tabs on his former player.

“He’s got the shot, he’s got the skill, he can create offense,” said Burgess, now coach of Vancouver of the Western Hockey League. “He also knows it’s not about the player you are right now; it’s the player you’ll be in the NHL and what you have to do to get there and stay there and have success. For Sacha, it’s being a well-rounded 200-foot player, finishing checks and understanding the responsibilities as a center. Those are things he took seriously in Muskegon.”

Boisvert is heading to a new school, but his role won't change. He has a great potential future in Chicago, but until then will keep working on what’s necessary to hone his game.

“Players want to work on their shot and stick-handling and the cool stuff, the enjoyable things," Burgess said. "But Sacha understands the little skills, the little intangibles help round you out as a player. He’s coachable, he wants to learn, and he can take anything from anyone who will have a positive impact on his overall game.

“He took a step at UND. Now with the staff at BU, he’ll be a sponge. He’ll listen and it’ll make him a better player.”

Related Content

Frondell ready to pursue NHL 'dream' with Blackhawks

Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks' young core poised to return historic franchise to its perch

Blackhawks add veteran Burakovsky, new coach Blashill

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Pastrnak's offense, leadership key for Czechia's success in 2026 Olympics

3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

Curry caring for Canadiens icon Blake may outshine hat trick before Queen

Color of Hockey: 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup to represent game’s global growth

Lundell takes Stanley Cup to amusement park in Finland

Blues expand girls hockey development program with inaugural tournament

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

Parekh aiming 'to have a big camp,' make roster for Flames

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Detroit Red Wings

Barkov brings Stanley Cup back to Finland for 2nd year in row, eyes another big season