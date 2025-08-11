Blackhawks prospect Boisvert embracing change ahead of 1st year at Boston University

CHICAGO -- Sacha Boisvert is ready for a new chapter.

The forward prospect, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is coming off a strong freshman season at the University of North Dakota, where he posted 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games.

But when North Dakota fired coach Brad Berry, who recruited Boisvert, the 19-year-old transferred to Boston University. Now he’s expected to be a big part of the Terriers as a sophomore.

“I’m really excited to go to Boston. It’s closer to home, about a six-hour drive, so the family’s able to come more,” Boisvert, a native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, said at Blackhawks development camp in July.

“It’s a great program (with a) great coach, Jay Pandolfo. We’re going to have a great team so it’s going to be exciting.”

It’s quite a change, and one Boisvert certainly didn’t plan to make. But he said he appreciates his season at North Dakota.

“I definitely did not expect transferring," he said. "There were definitely some emotions there (with Berry’s firing) but I’m just looking forward now and I’m excited about BU.

“It was fun. I had a really great time at North Dakota. It’s a great program and (I have) nothing bad to say about them. I loved my time there and it was a good season. Personally, I think I grew a lot as a player.”

Now that growth will continue at BU, which reached the championship game of the NCAA Frozen Four last season, a 6-2 loss to Western Michigan. Boisvert already plays a style that fits the philosophy of Pandolfo, a former NHL forward who played 899 career games with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Boston Bruins, and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Devils (2000, 2003).

“With (Boisvert) going to BU, he’ll be one that can be a high-end 200-foot player and that’s something that under Pandolfo at BU, that’s his M.O. as a player,” Blackhawks assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said.

“Those little things, being sound on both sides of the puck, are something will really benefit him along with their strength and conditioning program. It’s second to none in college hockey. To continue to add good weight and good power will help him with his explosiveness.”

Boisvert (6-foot-2, 176 pounds) comes into Boston with a few accolades. He won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference rookie of the year award and was a unanimous selection to the conference’s all-rookie team. He was also NCHC rookie of the month twice and rookie of the week four times at North Dakota.