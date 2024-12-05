Augustine, Fowler among early candidates for Richter Award as top NCAA goalie

Two months into the season, there is no clear frontrunner for the 2025 Mike Richter Award, given annually to the most outstanding goaltender in NCAA Division I men's ice hockey.

There is a solid crop of candidates, some of whom have been drafted by NHL teams. The question is which goalies will separate themselves from the rest by the end of the season.

The award is named for Mike Richter, who played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin (1985-87) before going on to play 14 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers.

A committee of coaches, administrators, scouts and media selects the winner. It's been awarded annually since the 2013-14 season, with previous winners including Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (2013-14), Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks (2015-16) and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (2019-20). Last season's winner was Kyle McClellan of Wisconsin, who now is playing for Iowa of the ECHL.

The 2025 winner will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here are 10 goalies worthy of discussion for the 2025 Mike Richter Award.

Trey Augustine, Michigan State University (Detroit Red Wings)

The 19-year-old is off to a strong start in his second season at Michigan State, which is ranked No. 1 in this week's national polls.

In 10 games, Augustine is 9-1 with a 1.70 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts.

Augustine is expected to once again play a key role for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship after leading the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2024 WJC.

He was selected by the Red Wings in the second round (No. 41) at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Albin Boija, University of Maine

The 21-year-old was the backup for the first half of last season, but took over the starting job and went 10-6 with one tie, a 2.01 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 18 games.

This season as a sophomore, he's started every game as Maine has moved to the top of the Hockey East standings. Boija is 10-2 with two ties, a 1.50 GAA, .934 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 games.

The Sweden-born goalie attended development camp with the Detroit Red Wings during the offseason and is an NHL free agent.

Matthew Davis, University of Denver

The 23-year-old led Denver to the NCAA title last season as a junior with one of the great performances in championship game history, making 35 saves in a 2-0 win against Boston College.

This season he has continued to dominate, allowing 16 goals as Denver won its first 11 games, before consecutive losses to Arizona State University on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

With an 11-2 record, Davis leads the NCAA in wins, and has a 1.78 GAA and .926 save percentage in 13 games.

Davis went to development camp with the Colorado Avalanche during the offseason and is an NHL free agent.

Jacob Fowler, Boston College (Montreal Canadiens)

The 20-year-old was one of three finalists for the Richter Award as a freshman last season, along with McClellan and Kaidan Mbereko of Colorado College.

In helping Boston College reach the NCAA championship game last season, Fowler was 32-6 with one tie, a 2.14 GAA, .926 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games.

In 12 games this season, he is 9-2 with a 1.67 GAA, .936 save percentage and four shutouts, which are tied for the NCAA lead.

Fowler was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (No. 69) at the 2023 draft.

Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College

The 21-year-old was a Richter Award finalist last season when he went 21-13 with three ties, a 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 games.

This season he is 9-2 with one tie, a 1.56 GAA, .940 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 games.

Mbereko attended development camp with the Nashville Predators in 2023 and the Minnesota Wild in 2024 and is an NHL free agent.

Isak Posch, St. Cloud State University

A sophomore from Sweden, the 22-year-old is 9-4 with a 1.68 GAA, .938 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 games this season.

He attended development camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning in July and is an NHL free agent.

Cameron Rowe, Western Michigan University

The 23-year-old is 6-0 with a 1.49 GAA and .943 save percentage in six games. He's allowed two goals or fewer in all six.

A graduate student, he played two seasons at Wisconsin before transferring in 2022.

He attended development camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the offseason and is an NHL free agent.

Ian Shane, Cornell University

The 24-year-old was one of 10 semifinalists for the Richter Award as a junior last season when he went 22-5 with six ties, a 1.69 GAA, .923 save percentage and three shutouts.

He was named the ECAC's Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year and was a unanimous choice as Ivy League Player of the Year.

This season Shane is 4-2 with three ties, a 1.96 GAA, .915 save percentage and one shutout in nine games.

Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan University (Los Angeles Kings)

Rotating starts with Rowe, Slukynsky is tied with Minnesota State's Alex Tracy for the NCAA lead in save percentage at .947.

The freshman is 3-2 with one tie and a 1.66 GAA in six games.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Kings in the fourth round (No. 118) at the 2023 draft.

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State University

The junior has a .947 save percentage in 16 games, tied for the NCAA lead with Slukynsky.

The 23-year-old is 10-4 with two ties, a 1.37 GAA and three shutouts.

He is an NHL free agent.