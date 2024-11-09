CHL notebook: Kings prospect Greentree among top scorers 

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Liam Greentree set lofty goals for himself entering the season, and so far, the Los Angeles Kings prospect is living up to them.

The 18-year-old forward, chosen in the first round (No. 26) of the 2024 NHL Draft, began the season with a 12-game point streak, and is second in the Ontario Hockey League with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 16 games for Windsor.

"One of my goals was to be a really high-scoring player in the league and that's what I've done and that's what I'm going to continue doing," Greentree said. "That's my goal, to finish in the top two."

There are a few components to Greentree's success this season. Firstly, an improved skating stride that has him feeling quicker and stronger.

"It's something I really hounded on this summer," he said. "Even the start of the season I've been really working on my legs. I think I've been playing a lot faster, my stride is a lot better and it's something that I've definitely improved on. I think you can see it in my game too, that my speed has gotten better. We're going to continue getting better at that. It's been way better."

Kings senior director of player personnel Glen Murray said the development staff is happy with what they've seen from Greentree (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) so far.

"Big guys can always work on their skating, obviously, and sometimes it takes a little bit longer to develop," he said. "I have no problem with his skating. I think for me, he has the puck a lot. I think it's improving just from getting older and getting stronger and being more confident. I think really, if you're confident in your skating and it maybe doesn't look pretty, there's no problem. Does he have to make another step when he turns pro? Of course, every player does. I have no problem with his skating because he understands he's a big guy, and he'll need to continually work on it."

The offseason work Greentree put in was reinforced by time spent at Kings training camp, where one of the players he focused on was forward Quinton Byfield (6-5, 225).

"That's someone I tried to keep a close eye on and implement some things he does into my game," Greentree said. "I think it's the little things. He can get side to side, which is tougher for bigger players to be able to do that and he can do that really well. That comes from the gym and just stretching and that kind of thing. He takes it very serious and that's something I do too."