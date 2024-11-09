CHL notebook: Kings prospect Greentree among top scorers 

Windsor forward ranks 2nd in OHL in points, says 'very possible' to be in NHL next season

Liam_Greentree_2

© Lisa Della Mattia

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Liam Greentree set lofty goals for himself entering the season, and so far, the Los Angeles Kings prospect is living up to them.

The 18-year-old forward, chosen in the first round (No. 26) of the 2024 NHL Draft, began the season with a 12-game point streak, and is second in the Ontario Hockey League with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 16 games for Windsor.

"One of my goals was to be a really high-scoring player in the league and that's what I've done and that's what I'm going to continue doing," Greentree said. "That's my goal, to finish in the top two."

There are a few components to Greentree's success this season. Firstly, an improved skating stride that has him feeling quicker and stronger.

"It's something I really hounded on this summer," he said. "Even the start of the season I've been really working on my legs. I think I've been playing a lot faster, my stride is a lot better and it's something that I've definitely improved on. I think you can see it in my game too, that my speed has gotten better. We're going to continue getting better at that. It's been way better."

Kings senior director of player personnel Glen Murray said the development staff is happy with what they've seen from Greentree (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) so far.

"Big guys can always work on their skating, obviously, and sometimes it takes a little bit longer to develop," he said. "I have no problem with his skating. I think for me, he has the puck a lot. I think it's improving just from getting older and getting stronger and being more confident. I think really, if you're confident in your skating and it maybe doesn't look pretty, there's no problem. Does he have to make another step when he turns pro? Of course, every player does. I have no problem with his skating because he understands he's a big guy, and he'll need to continually work on it."

The offseason work Greentree put in was reinforced by time spent at Kings training camp, where one of the players he focused on was forward Quinton Byfield (6-5, 225).

"That's someone I tried to keep a close eye on and implement some things he does into my game," Greentree said. "I think it's the little things. He can get side to side, which is tougher for bigger players to be able to do that and he can do that really well. That comes from the gym and just stretching and that kind of thing. He takes it very serious and that's something I do too."

Liam_Greentree_1

© Remo Agostino

Also helping Greentree is Windsor's success this season. Last season, coach Jerrod Smith was fired after 21 games and Windsor finished 19th in the 20-team league. Despite the tumult, Greentree, who was named captain in January, led Windsor with 90 points (36 goals, 54 assists) in 64 games.

Coach Ryan Walters was hired in July and the turnaround has seen Windsor (12-3-1) emerge as one of the top teams in the league.

"[Walters] has helped me a lot," Greentree said. "He's always doing video with me. He's an experienced coach in the league, he's [gone] far in playoffs, and knows what it takes to be a winner. He's been really good. Everyone really respects him. He's helped me so much improve my game. A lot of it is thanks to him. We're going to continue that relationship and getting better."

Dealing with the pressure that comes with being part of a winning team is something Murray is excited to see Greentree handle as well.

"Now every night they have to be prepared," he said. "When you're a top-echelon team, all the OHL teams, they're going to bring their best every night. Because they know if they don't, they're in trouble, they're going to get embarrassed. I think that really helps his preparation, knowing that, OK, we're a top team, the first few months every team is going to bring their best. So I have to be prepared and make sure our team is ready to kind of keep moving this ship along."

Greentree understands there are some other details to his game beyond his skating, like adding strength and fine-tuning some of the details in his defensive play, to reach the next level. But he knows that if he stays on his current track, there's a good chance he'll be able to meet one of his other goals as soon as next season.

"I think it's something that's very possible, for me to play for L.A. next year," he said. "You never know what happens but it's something that's gotten me really excited and gotten a little me more motivated. It was such a cool experience [at training camp] and to be able to experience that every single day and every single game would be awesome. It's something I'm really excited to see if I can do it."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Carson Rehkopf, RW, Brampton: The Seattle Kraken prospect had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and four multipoint games during a seven-game point streak, which ended in a 5-1 loss at Ottawa on Friday.

The 19-year-old forward, selected by the Kraken in the second round (No. 50) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 15 games, with at least a point in 13 of them; he began the season with a six-game point streak (four goals, nine assists).

Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau: The Carolina Hurricanes prospect scored four goals and had two assists in Baie-Comeau's 8-2 win against Gatineau on Nov. 1. It was the most goals and points the 18-year-old forward has had in game in his three QMJHL seasons, and are part of a five-game point streak that has seen him total 17 points (nine goals, eight assists).

Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (No. 156) of the 2024 draft, Poirer leads the QMJHL with 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 16 games this season.

Gracyn Sawchyn, C, Edmonton: It's been quite the start to November for the Florida Panthers prospect. Sawchyn had two assists in a 5-4 shootout win against Seattle on Nov. 1, scored in a 7-3 loss to Wenatchee one night later and had another assist in a 4-2 win at Medicine Hat on Friday to give him 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) during an 11-game point streak.
Then on Monday, the 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers, who had selected him in the second round (No. 63) of the 2023 draft. He has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 13 games this season.

