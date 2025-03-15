CHL notebook Blackhawks prospect Lardis lighting up scoreboards in OHL

Forward ‘didn’t really expect’ to register 1st 70-goal season in league since 2006-07

Lardis 1

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Nick Lardis admits he didn't have the first 70-goal season in the OHL in nearly 20 years on his list of accomplishments for this season.

But the Chicago Blackhawks prospect is healthy, feeling stronger on the ice, and using his best asset, a dynamic shot, to grow his development toward becoming an NHL player.

The 19-year-old leads the OHL with 71 goals in 63 games for Brantford. It's the most goals by a player in the league since John Tavares scored 72 for Oshawa in 2006-07.

"I definitely didn't really expect, I guess, this many goals at the start of the year," Lardis said. "But obviously it's a big strength of my game, just kind of my shot and I guess kind of finding the quiet areas on the ice. Got to give a big credit to my linemates and my teammates and coaches for the great year. I've learned a lot, and I think I've really been improving each game. I definitely don't think it was at the top of my ideas for this year hitting 70 goals, but it's been awesome so far."

Lardis said part of his success is being healthy after breaking the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during a game Jan. 12, 2024. He returned to score four goals in six games during the 2024 OHL playoffs, and he carried that success into a solid offseason of training.

"I just wanted to really improve my strength and conditioning a little more going into this year," he said. "I think I've done a great job with that. I think I've noticed a little more just with puck battles and kind of just playing a little more physical out there. I think that was definitely a big thing, a little change for me this year that I want to just keep improving on for the next summer. I think that's been a big difference for sure."

The Blackhawks, who selected Lardis in the third round (No. 67) of the 2023 NHL Draft, certainly have noticed.

"The one thing I will say about Nick is that he's a shooter," Chicago player development coach Andy Delmore said. "He's a shoot-first mentality type of kid. ... Nick obviously has got a really good one-timer, and the deception on the pull and snap shot, it's a quick release. He's got lethal accuracy as well. And let's not forget his skating. He's a blazer out there. He can get up and down the ice, he can beat people. Not necessarily beating people 1-on-1 all the time, but he definitely works to get to his space, to get open well. And he does have some teammates that obviously look for him."

Lardis 2

Lardis also leads the OHL with 360 shots on goal, an average of 5.71 shots per game, an increase of more than one shot on goal per game from last season (4.62).

"Really focused on just kind of shooting the puck as much as I could in the summer, different angles, making sure I was comfortable with every single shot,” he said, “whether it was a backhand, getting it in close to my feet or out wide, or if I can't really get a powerful shot off. But I think just being bigger and stronger (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) and getting a lot more repetition was a big part of that. And obviously just staying healthy too, and kind of having a full year with a lot of confidence.

"A big part of my game is just my shot, and I think over last summer, really tried to focus more on getting quick releases on the net. ... I think it's a really good tool of mine just getting pucks off quick. So I think that's kind of helped, just more success around the net and it's been working this year and just kind of want to keep continuing to do that for the rest of the season and into the playoffs."

But Lardis has worked to develop more than just his goal scoring ability. He has 44 assists and 115 points, the most he has had in four OHL seasons, and is a plus-20.

"I think his compete level has taken a step up," Delmore said. "Getting first on pucks, winning those races. He's found a way to get pucks out of his own end playing on the off wing, where he's protecting it better. And if he does throw it cross ice, he's throwing it with some pace, so if it does get hit, it's not going to get picked off.

“ Obviously the [defensive] zone, he's very aware of his man. He's a good communicator in the [defensive] zone, which is something that's improved. I think the other thing that he has worked on is his game management. Late in a game and he's got speed, he might just chip it in behind [the opposition] ... and just go to work a little bit. So his game management has gotten a lot better as well."

Lardis will have a chance to play pro hockey next season; whether that's with the Blackhawks or Rockford of the American Hockey League remains to be seen.

"I've thought about it a little bit obviously," he said. "I try to kind of stay in the present moment, my team right now at the Bulldogs (Brantford leads the East Division and Eastern Conference with a 42-18-5 record), and making sure that we're being successful every night. We have some goals too. ... Obviously, at the end of the day, it's my goal to play in the NHL one day, whether it's in a couple years from now or could be a little sooner. I'm not quite sure, but definitely this summer, it's going to be a lot more motivation, kind of thinking about that goal, going into the next training camp, making sure I'm improving my game and showing my strengths and making sure that I'm ready to turn pro next year, whether it's a chance with the Blackhawks at the start of the year or in Rockford as well. So it's pretty exciting."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Sam O'Reilly, C, London: The Edmonton Oilers prospect scored in the first period of a 7-3 win against Guelph on Tuesday to give him 15 points (nine goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak. That run began Feb. 28 with his first hat trick of the season, and he had his second on Sunday. The 18-year-old, selected with the No. 32 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 60 games this season.

Maxim Masse, RW, Chicoutimi: The Anaheim Ducks prospect had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) during an eight-game point streak that ended in a 4-2 win at Quebec on Friday; the run was Masse’s longest in three QMJHL seasons. The 18-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 66) of the 2024 draft, has 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) in 44 games this season.

Ryder Ritchie, RW, Medicine Hat: The Minnesota Wild prospect had his first hat trick and first five-point game in his three WHL seasons in a 7-1 win against Red Deer on March 7. The 18-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 45) of the 2024 draft, had eight points (four goals, four assists) in a three-game point streak that ended in a 6-5 overtime win at Lethbridge on Friday, and has 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists) in 50 games this season.

