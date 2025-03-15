CHL notebook Blackhawks prospect Lardis lighting up scoreboards in OHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Nick Lardis admits he didn't have the first 70-goal season in the OHL in nearly 20 years on his list of accomplishments for this season.
But the Chicago Blackhawks prospect is healthy, feeling stronger on the ice, and using his best asset, a dynamic shot, to grow his development toward becoming an NHL player.
The 19-year-old leads the OHL with 71 goals in 63 games for Brantford. It's the most goals by a player in the league since John Tavares scored 72 for Oshawa in 2006-07.
"I definitely didn't really expect, I guess, this many goals at the start of the year," Lardis said. "But obviously it's a big strength of my game, just kind of my shot and I guess kind of finding the quiet areas on the ice. Got to give a big credit to my linemates and my teammates and coaches for the great year. I've learned a lot, and I think I've really been improving each game. I definitely don't think it was at the top of my ideas for this year hitting 70 goals, but it's been awesome so far."
Lardis said part of his success is being healthy after breaking the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during a game Jan. 12, 2024. He returned to score four goals in six games during the 2024 OHL playoffs, and he carried that success into a solid offseason of training.
"I just wanted to really improve my strength and conditioning a little more going into this year," he said. "I think I've done a great job with that. I think I've noticed a little more just with puck battles and kind of just playing a little more physical out there. I think that was definitely a big thing, a little change for me this year that I want to just keep improving on for the next summer. I think that's been a big difference for sure."
The Blackhawks, who selected Lardis in the third round (No. 67) of the 2023 NHL Draft, certainly have noticed.
"The one thing I will say about Nick is that he's a shooter," Chicago player development coach Andy Delmore said. "He's a shoot-first mentality type of kid. ... Nick obviously has got a really good one-timer, and the deception on the pull and snap shot, it's a quick release. He's got lethal accuracy as well. And let's not forget his skating. He's a blazer out there. He can get up and down the ice, he can beat people. Not necessarily beating people 1-on-1 all the time, but he definitely works to get to his space, to get open well. And he does have some teammates that obviously look for him."