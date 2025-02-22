CHL notebook: Flames prospect Battaglia could become role model on, off ice

Battaglia was named to the role Jan. 30, but said he already has seen positive results.

"What I've found, which is really awesome about our team, is I'm spokesperson in quotations, but even I still struggle, and there's guys on our team that will ask me, like, 'Hey, are you all right? You don't seem normal today,'" Battaglia said. "And I'll tell them like, 'Hey, I'm kind of not feeling great today, don't feel great about my game, and it's kind of affecting who I am.'

"Even away from the rink, I had a fan after one of our home games recently come up to me and say how proud they are that this is a thing, and how they struggle as well, and it's pretty cool to see a player, an active player, take a pretty heavy role in it. So that was super awesome to kind of have that influence away from the game."

The Flames, who selected Battaglia in the second round (No. 62) of the 2024 NHL Draft, have been as impressed with the maturity he has shown off the ice as well as on it.

"He's just an outstanding individual and young man, just does everything the right way," Calgary director of player development Ray Edwards said. "Really good to see Jacob step up and just real proud of him and his willingness to do this."

Battaglia said being in a positive mental health space has helped him feel more confident on the ice. As has a growing commitment to his play away from the puck, he has a plus-10 rating this season after being a minus-15 last season.

"I know that [plus/minus] stat can be iffy,” he said, “but just seeing that change, it is pretty cool to see that, that it looks like it's going in the right direction.

"Just being able to still produce at a pretty high rate, and then as well develop the defensive game, it is pretty awesome to see that both sides of the game are coming along pretty well. What's even cooler about it is that I'm not sacrificing one for the other, not trying to be super offensive and be terrible defensively, or be amazing defensively and be pretty bad offensively. That's pretty cool that they can balance out and can help me become a complete player."

The Flames are excited by Battaglia's growth.

"We're already seeing major changes in the way he plays," Edwards said. "He has way more understanding of how important things are away from the puck, and the details you have to have.

“And the great thing about Jacob is he's 100 percent willing and wants to do it. He's not a player that sort of looks at the end of the night and if he has four points, thinks he's a good player. … So that accountability and that awareness, self-awareness in terms of how you play, is so important. And that's a big step for young players getting better."