CHL notebook: Flames prospect Battaglia could become role model on, off ice

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Jacob Battaglia's breakout season is carrying over off the ice.
The Calgary Flames forward prospect has 76 points (33 goals, 43 assists) in 55 games with Kingston, his best numbers in three OHL seasons.
But he has also taken on a role as spokesperson for the Canadian Mental Health Association's Talk Today program, an initiative that supports mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
"It's from personal experience of just having so many doubts and sometimes not feeling confident in my game and even letting the game of hockey affect the person I am away from the rink," Battaglia said. "Sometimes as athletes, and especially I find in male athletes and men in general, we just kind of bottle it up, just kind of keep it to ourselves. It makes it hard to reach out.
“So that's kind of why I want to do that. I want to kind of make it seem normal, which it is. It's kind of stigmatized ... just how everyone kind of keeps silent and keeps it to themselves, instead of speaking out and being vulnerable and letting people know how you feel and what's going on in your head, and just away from hockey in general as a person."
As part of his role, Battaglia, who will turn 19 on March 17, will be a guest on a podcast with the Talk Today program and handle social media outreach, including the Pass the Puck Challenge, where he asks other OHL players and teams to discuss their positive mental health practices.