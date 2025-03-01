CHL notebook: Red Wings goalie prospect Guimond dominating in QMJHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Rudy Guimond is proof that happiness off the ice has a direct effect on play on the ice.
The Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect has prospered since joining Moncton of the QMJHL on Nov. 27, following a tumultuous start to the season with Cedar Rapids of the United States Hockey League.
Since making his Moncton debut Dec. 8, the 19-year-old is 12-0-0 with a 1.56 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and two shutouts. He's allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of his 12 games.
"Things weren't going that great in Cedar Rapids this year, with a lot of guys leaving the organization," Guimond said.
"And then once I got the opportunity in Moncton, at the time they were still second in the country [CHL Top 10 rankings], and I was like, I can't turn this down. So I came over."
Guimond wasn't playing poorly in his second season with Cedar Rapids, with a 2.88 GAA and .887 save percentage in six games. But he felt the situation wasn't going to be conducive to him reaching his full potential.
"There was a lot of movement going on, there wasn't much stability in the team," he said. "I think it must have been four or five guys that left before me. Just a really unstable time. I'm not here blaming Cedar Rapids for anything. I wasn't playing my best hockey as well, and I thought that a change of scenery would be really, really good for me and it has."
The Red Wings, who selected Guimond in the sixth round (No. 169) of the 2023 NHL Draft, were aware of his issues, and were on board with him joining Moncton.
"Certainly for how it's worked out for Rudy, it's been a great advantage," Detroit assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said. "I think early on, as you can imagine, the adjustment going from the USHL to [the QMJHL], it is a step above, it is a little bit stronger league, obviously. But he's adjusted well. I think it's been great for him. Rudy's really adjusted well, he's enjoyed his time. He's worked hard, he's been a good teammate, and most importantly, he's playing well in net."