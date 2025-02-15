CHL notebook: Blues prospect Jiricek regaining form after knee injuries

For Adam Jiricek, bronze was as good as gold at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The St. Louis Blues defenseman prospect finished third with Czechia at the tournament, a little more than a year after his 2023-24 season came to a sudden end because of a knee injury sustained in the first game of the 2024 WJC.

“Last year I just watched it from the hospital,” Jiricek said. “Already, it's a different feeling right now. And I'm so happy and proud of this team for winning this bronze medal. For sure we wanted to win this tournament, but it is what it is, and we take the bronze.”

There has been a lot better news this season for Jiricek, who was selected by the Blues with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Not long after, the 18-year-old opted to play for Brantford of the OHL.

“After the draft the [Blues] recommended me this opportunity, and we just decided this is the best option for my career after that long out [of] hockey,” Jiricek said. “So it's probably the best for me.”

Recovery from the knee injury kept him off the ice until Nov. 1, but after four games he sustained an injury to the same knee that had him worried he might miss another chance at the World Juniors.