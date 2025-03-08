Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Catton thriving with Cristall
Forward among top performers in WHL since arrival of league’s top scorer
© Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs
Berkly Catton shared the disappointment the rest of Canada’s team felt after losing in the quarterfinals of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
But the Seattle Kraken forward prospect got some help moving past the defeat thanks to an early birthday present from his junior team.
Spokane traded for WHL scoring leader Andrew Cristall (Washington Capitals) on Jan. 8, and the result has boosted Catton into one of the top performers in the league.
“When we got him, it was a pretty exciting knowing I'd get to play with him,” said Catton, who turned 19 on Jan. 14. “Played against him for a while so you know how good he is, and getting to play with him and see how much more good he is, so it's pretty fun.”
The fun started in their second game together when Catton (one goal, six assists) and Cristall (three goals, four assists) each had seven points in a 12-2 win against Wenatchee on Jan. 11.
In 23 games together, Catton has 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists), including an 18-game point streak from Jan. 11-Feb. 23. He has at least a point in 21 of the 23 games, and 10 games with at least three points, including two goals and two assists in a 9-2 win against Victoria on Friday.
For the season, Catton, the No. 8 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, is third in the league with 105 points (38 goals, 67 assists) in 51 games.
Cristall leads the WHL with 121 points (44 goals, 77 assists) in 51 games.
© Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs
“I think it's a lot to just how we think the game,” Catton said of their chemistry. “Obviously Andrew is really one of the smartest players around, so it’s just kind of getting to the spots with him and putting a stick on the ice and lots of time it ends up on it. That and I think we just have an ability to push the pace of the game. Through the course of a couple games, I think it really started settling in.”
The Kraken also have benefitted from seeing Catton playing alongside Cristall.
“I think the biggest thing we realized when Andrew Cristall got to Spokane is it unlocked Berk's ability to play a give and go game with a real elite passer and just showed you what his game can look like with his ability to work away from the puck and still get pucks back to him,” Kraken director of player development Jeff Tambellini said. “And it's just been amazing, the production they've had, some of the highlight-reel goals have been just amazing to watch. So, we’ve just been really, really pleased with that chemistry. It changes how we look at him going forward, of what he’ll need for a linemate to have that ultimate level of success.”
An increase in speed is also needed for Catton to have success.
“We got on him pretty early in the year,” Tambellini said. “Usually we're very patient with our development process of what we're pushing on the players, but with Berk, based on the timeline, we got into him very early of adding speed and lower-body training to his program early. We put him on [sports science and performance consultant] Gary Roberts’ program, I believe, in the middle of October, and just challenged him, if you want to be a guy that pushes the timeline it's going to come down to the strength and the speed aspect.
“And so, Berk’s been in on this from the middle of October, and we're seeing a big jump in just the pace and urgency and overall speed he's playing the game with so far. And we would expect a full summer of training as well just to keep compounding on top of that.”
Catton has fully bought in, knowing it’s needed to get him to his ultimate destination, which is a spot in Seattle next season.
“I think compared to the start of the season to now, I've taken a big step in that way,” he said. “I think just listening to what Seattle has to say and trying to build my game to the best of my ability so coming into [training] camp, I am someone they're looking forward to making the squad. That's obviously the goal for me, and that's what I'm aiming for. These last couple games, the [WHL] playoffs and obviously through the summer, that's how I'm going to approach things. So, yeah, definitely in the back of my mind it's something I'm really aiming for.”
© Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs
OTHERS TO WATCH
Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw: When the Calgary Flames prospect scored his 30th goal of the season March 2, he joined Bobby Orr as the only defensemen in OHL/Ontario Hockey Association history with multiple 30-goal seasons; Parekh scored 33 in 2023-24. The 19-year-old, selected with the No. 9 pick of the 2024 draft, then scored against Saginaw on Thursday to become the first OHL defenseman with a 100-point season since Ryan Ellis in 2010-11. Parekh has 100 points (32 goals, 68 assists) in 57 games, including 25 (six goals, 19 assists) during a 10-game point streak.
Juraj Pekarcik, LW, Moncton: The St. Louis Blues prospect had two assists in a 4-1 win against Sherbrooke on Friday that extended Moncton's winning streak to nine. The 19-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 76) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 49 games in his first season in the QMJHL.
Gracyn Sawchyn, C, Edmonton: The Florida Panthers prospect had two assists in a loss to Saskatoon on March 2 that gave him 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak that ended Wednesday. It was his second-longest point streak of the season, following a 12-game run (nine goals, 12 assists) from Oct. 12-Nov. 9. The 20-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 31) of the 2023 draft, leads Edmonton with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 49 games.