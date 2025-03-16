Canucks score 6, ease past Blackhawks

Elias Pettersson, Garland, Suter each has goal, assist for Vancouver

Blackhawks at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland and Pius Suter each had a goal and assist for the Vancouver Canucks in a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Nils Hoglander, Teddy Bleuger and Kiefer Sherwood each had two assists, and Arturs Silovs made 17 saves in his first start in seven games for the Canucks (31-24-11), who have won two games in a row.

Ryan Donato had two assists and Arvid Soderblom allowed six goals on 15 shots for the Blackhawks (20-38-9), who finished 0-3-1 on a four-game road trip.

Quinn Hughes put the Canucks up 1-0 at 17:46 of the first period, taking a pass at the left point and skating quickly and unchecked down to the left face-off dot before snapping a far-side wrist shot under Soderblom’s glove.

Tyler Myers made it 2-0 at 18:21 with another shot low to the glove side from the top of the left face-off circle.

Garland made it 3-0 with a pretty rush goal at 8:08 of the second. Garland made a short pass to Suter near the top of the circles, then split the defense and skated into a return chip pass from Suter before deking to his backhand and lifting a shot just under the cross bar in tight for his first goal in nine games.

Alex Vlasic scored on a screened point shot at 18:51 to make it 3-1.

Pettersson scored for the fourth time in five games to make it 4-1 at 4:01 of the third period. His wrist shot from the slot glanced off the post and bounced quickly off the back bar so play initially continued and Hoglander scored on another slot shot six seconds later but replays showed Pettersson’s shot was in.

Wyatt Kaiser scored on a far-side wrist shot over Silovs' glove off the rush from the left dot at 5:22 to make it 4-2.

Nils Aman made it 5-2 at 9:50 after a behind-the-back pass from Sherwood across the top of the crease, and Suter scored eight seconds later on a cross-ice pass from Garland for the 6-2 final.

