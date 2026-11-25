BLACKHAWKS (8-14-2) at KRAKEN (11-9-1)

9:40 p.m. ET; Prime Video, CHSN, KONG, KING

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane

Ryan Donato -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Greene -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen

Cole Smith -- Lucas Glendening -- Jordan Greenway

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Dominic Toninato

Suspended: Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery), Bowen Byram (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich

Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton

Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ville Ottavainen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Ville Ottavainen, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. … Frondell, a forward, is expected to play after missing a 6-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday with an undisclosed injury. … Kaiser, a defenseman, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil during a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate.