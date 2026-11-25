BLACKHAWKS (8-14-2) at KRAKEN (11-9-1)
9:40 p.m. ET; Prime Video, CHSN, KONG, KING
Blackhawks projected lineup
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane
Ryan Donato -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Greene -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen
Cole Smith -- Lucas Glendening -- Jordan Greenway
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Dominic Toninato
Suspended: Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery), Bowen Byram (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich
Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton
Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Ville Ottavainen, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. … Frondell, a forward, is expected to play after missing a 6-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday with an undisclosed injury. … Kaiser, a defenseman, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil during a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate.