Penguins cruise past Blackhawks for 5th straight win

Dewar scores twice for Pittsburgh; Nazar has 2 assists for Chicago, which has lost 4 straight

Blackhawks at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Mantha had a goal and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four goals in the second period to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-2, at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday for their fifth straight win.

Connor Dewar scored twice, and Ben Kindel and Ryan Shea each had a goal and an assist, while Arturs Silovs made 18 saves for the Penguins (27-14-11), who have outscored their opponents 25-10 in their past five games.

Connor Bedard and Connor Murphy scored, Frank Nazar had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves for the Blackhawks (21-24-9), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2).

Pittsburgh scored six consecutive goals after Murphy put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 9:32 of the first period, taking a pass from Ryan Greene for a wrist shot from the high slot past Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and Silovs’ glove.

Dewar tied it 1-1 at 11:24. After Noel Acciari recorded the Penguins’ second shot on goal at 11:20, Dewar collected the rebound in the slot for a wrist shot through traffic.

Kindel gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 5:54 of the second period. The 18-year-old rookie scored his 11th goal on an off-balance wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Egor Chinakhov and Mantha then scored 31 seconds apart. Chinakhov took a spinning backhand pass from Evgeni Malkin and stickhandled around Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov to go in for a wrist shot that made it 3-1 at 15:30; Mantha extended the lead to 4-1 at 16:01 with a backhand shot past Soderblom on a breakaway.

Shea pushed it to 5-1 at 19:30 on a one-timer from atop the right circle thanks to a pass from Ilya Solovyov.

Dewar scored his second of the night, collecting a loose puck out of a scrum in front for a wrist shot to the left of the net, to make it 6-1 at 13:59 of the third period.

Bedard ended the Penguins' run with his 21st of the season, scoring from one knee in the right circle at 14:31 for the 6-2 final.

Chicago forward Nick Foligno played just 1:18 and left midway through the first period for an undisclosed reason.

