Kings clinch 3rd in Pacific with OT win against Blackhawks

The Kings finished one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who lost 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, and will play the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round for the third straight season.

Los Angeles gave up three straight goals in the third period before Viktor Arvidsson tied it 4-4 at 18:39 with a one-timer from the right circle on the power play with Cam Talbot pulled for an extra attacker.

Adrian Kempe won it with a wrist shot from the right circle six seconds into overtime.

Arvidsson had two goals and an assist, and Phillip Danault had three assists for the Kings (44-27-11), who have won nine of 10 at home. Talbot made nine saves.

Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist, and Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (23-53-6), who have lost six straight games to end the season (0-5-1).

Tyler Johnson cut the lead to 3-2 at 1:28 of the third on the power play with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Joey Anderson tied it 3-3 at 3:42. He took a pass in the right circle, drove to the net, shifted the puck forehand to backhand around Talbot and stuffed it in at the left post.

Donato put the Blackhawks ahead 4-3 at 6:28 when he redirected in MacKenzie Entwistle’s shot from the right point past Talbot.

Lukas Reichel gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 15:39 of the first period. He chipped the puck ahead as he entered the offensive zone, deked around Talbot and finished off a breakaway with a backhand in the crease.

Arvidsson tied it 1-1 at 4:37 of the second period with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Danault.

Quinton Byfield put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 16:04 with a power-play goal when he put in a cross-crease pass from Danault at the right post.

Trevor Moore made it 3-1 at 17:24. Danault won the puck from Jarred Tinordi behind the net and fed Arviddson below the left circle, who found Moore with a touch pass for a tap in at the right post.