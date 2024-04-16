Bedard reflects on rookie season for Blackhawks with NHL.com

No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft led team, all 1st-year players in points; ready for calm offseason

chi-bedard-bug-tonight

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard was asked if his first NHL season had gone by quickly or seemed long.

“I think both,” the Chicago Blackhawks center told NHL.com on Saturday. “I mean, whenever you look back on something it’s going to feel like it went fast just because it’s done. Not that it’s done yet, a couple of games left, but it was a frustrating year. I think anyone would say that with how we did.

“So, there are some nights you’re lying (awake) thinking about it and it makes it a little longer. But overall, it’s still pretty special to be here and everything.”

Though the Blackhawks (23-52-5) have had a tough season, set to finish last in the Central Division and second-to-last in the Western Conference, it has been a special one for Bedard.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft leads the Blackhawks and NHL rookies with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 66 games despite missing about six weeks with a fractured jaw he sustained against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5.

He’s the seventh rookie in Blackhawks history with at least 60 points in a season, joining Steve Larmer (90 in 1982-83), Artemi Panarin (77 in 2015-16), Denis Savard (75 in 1980-81), Patrick Kane (72 in 2007-08), Jeremy Roenick (66 in 1989-90) and Darryl Sutter (62 in 1980-81).

DAL@CHI: Bedard snipes puck home on the power play

Even before he played an NHL game, he was considered the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie, and that expectation remains as the season comes to a close.

He has two games remaining as a rookie, starting when the Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS).

It’s been a crazy season for Bedard, who entered it the most highly touted pick since Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. It wasn’t just about hockey for the 18-year-old; there were the massive expectations that were placed on him even prior to the draft. There was the media attention, especially playing in Chicago.

“I think he handles it all really well,” Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson said. “He knows the situation and the position he’s in. It doesn’t seem to bother him, any of the talk, any outside noise. It doesn’t seem to get in his head.

“Maybe he’s just really good at hiding it from us. No, but he seems to be very level-headed about it all. He just wants to play hockey, and that’s really all it comes down to. He doesn’t care about everybody’s opinions and what they’re saying about him. As long as he’s playing hockey, he’s happy.”

ANA@CHI: Bedard sets career high with five-point night

Bedard’s happy place is certainly at the rink, where he usually stays on the ice 20-30 minutes after practice ends. His focus is one of his biggest assets, along with a wicked wrist shot and tremendous passing ability. Still, every player always looks to get better and from the start of the season to now, Bedard said he’s improved most with his decision-making.

“I think (when) I started the year, you’re not used to maybe where people are going to be and stuff, but now I feel pretty comfortable with that,” he said. “There’ve been some games when I feel I’ve been holding onto the puck a lot and made a good amount of plays and stuff like that.”

Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson agreed with that assessment.

“He was always confident, but I think his confidence (improved in) maybe being able to settle down a little bit compared to forcing things as much,” he said.

“That’s always a tough thing when you first come into the League. You want to make thing happen all the time, but you have to realize you have to pick your choices. There are times when you may just have to dump it in. There are times when you have to dish it to someone compared to trying to beat them 1-on-1.”

Bedard’s biggest adjustment probably came off the ice. He said he’s gotten to know Chicago on walks -- “it’s something I do a lot, just stroll around and see what’s there,” -- and has adapted well to living on his own for the first time.

“I mean, everyone’s been supportive and that helps a lot. It’s good for me to become a bit more of an adult and learn life skills outside of that,” he said. “My family’s been down a pretty decent amount but obviously first time being on my own. It’s been an adjustment, but I think I’ve done pretty good and gotten better in that aspect of it.”

How about his cooking?

“I’m getting alright,” he said with a laugh. “I make the same four or five things every day, but we’re not cooking for ourselves too much. I feel we have a lot of food when we’re on the road or whatever. When we are at home, you’re always making your own dinner and I’ve been figuring that out.”

Bedard will head back to his hometown of North Vancouver at the end of the season. He’s looking forward to a calmer summer, which he didn’t have last year before and after the draft.

“I think this summer will be nice to not have all that stuff, as great as it was and as cool as it was,” he said. “It’ll be a nice change to maybe have a little more chill.”

There will also be more time to work on his game. Bedard should be happy with how his rookie season went. He has lived up to the expectations and he’s handled the pressure of being the Blackhawks’ next face of the franchise well. But the work is just beginning, and Bedard is ready to take the next step.

“I go home and list some things I want to get better at,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. You also see your friends and family but from a hockey standpoint, I’ll have what I need to get better at on and off the ice. I’m excited to try and improve on that.”

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Demko to return for Canucks against Flames

Bobrovsky ‘still developing’ at 35, remains among NHL’s elite for Panthers

Islanders clinch playoff berth with win against Devils

Red Wings rally from down 3 to top Canadiens in OT, stay alive in playoff race

Rangers clinch Presidents’ Trophy, Metropolitan in shutout of Senators

Kucherov gets 99th assist for Lightning in loss to Sabres

McDavid becomes 4th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Penguins defeat Predators to keep pace for 2nd wild card in East

Capitals shut out Bruins, hold onto 2nd wild card in East

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 15

Hurricanes to play Islanders in Eastern Conference First Round

Kennedy snags puck in crowd at Penguins game

Chara finishes 2nd Boston Marathon, beats previous time by 8 minutes

Zito promoted by Panthers, signs multiyear contract

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

McDavid to return for Oilers against Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today