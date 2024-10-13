Bedard has 3 points, Blackhawks defeat Oilers for 1st win

Teravainen has 2 goals, 2 assists for Chicago; Draisaitl scores for Edmonton

Blackhawks at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Connor Bedard scored his first goal of the season and had two assists for the Chicago Blackhawks in their 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and two assists and Seth Jones had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (1-1-1). Petr Mrazek made 35 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry scored for the Oilers (0-2-0). Calvin Pickard made 15 saves.

Philipp Kurashev, who turned 25 Saturday, put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 15:50 of the first period, tipping a wrist shot from the point by Taylor Hall past Pickard's blocker and inside the far post.

Perry was awarded Edmonton's first goal of the season after the puck was kicked in by Blackhawks defenseman TJ Brodie to tie the score 1-1 at 4:55 of the second period.

Jones put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 on the power play with a wrist shot from the point that squeaked through Pickard's pads at 10:19.

Bedard made it 3-1 at 13:58, firing in a shot high glove side from the slot.

Teravainen gave Chicago a 4-1 lead on the power play at 5:35 of the third period, bouncing a sharp-angle shot in off the skate of Oiles defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Viktor Arvidsson appeared to score at 8:35 but the goal was waved off after Chicago successfully challenged for goalie interference.

Draisaitl made it 4-2 when he snapped in a cross-crease feed from Connor McDavid on the power play at 10:01. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had an assist for his 700th NHL point.

Chicago made it 3-for-3 on the power play with Teravainen's second of the night, at 19:13 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Huberdeau has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames win against Flyers

Celebrini week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury

Oettinger makes 34 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener

Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken rally past Wild in shootout

Bednar, Carbery, Warsofsky share bond from South Carolina of ECHL

Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

Caufield scores twice for Canadiens in win against Senators

Cotter scores 2 more in Devils win against Capitals

Ruff, Sabres defeat Panthers for 1st win of season

Keller scores 2nd goal in OT, Utah tops Rangers to stay undefeated

Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs get past Penguins

Talbot makes 42 saves, shuts out Predators in 1st start with Red Wings

Flames honor franchise legend Gaudreau before emotional home opener

NBA MVP Jokic presents Hart Trophy to MacKinnon before Avalanche opener

McCauley recognizes veteran broadcaster Rosen during final Rangers home opener

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Kings