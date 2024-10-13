Bedard has 3 points, Blackhawks defeat Oilers for 1st win

Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and two assists and Seth Jones had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (1-1-1). Petr Mrazek made 35 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry scored for the Oilers (0-2-0). Calvin Pickard made 15 saves.

Philipp Kurashev, who turned 25 Saturday, put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 15:50 of the first period, tipping a wrist shot from the point by Taylor Hall past Pickard's blocker and inside the far post.

Perry was awarded Edmonton's first goal of the season after the puck was kicked in by Blackhawks defenseman TJ Brodie to tie the score 1-1 at 4:55 of the second period.

Jones put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 on the power play with a wrist shot from the point that squeaked through Pickard's pads at 10:19.

Bedard made it 3-1 at 13:58, firing in a shot high glove side from the slot.

Teravainen gave Chicago a 4-1 lead on the power play at 5:35 of the third period, bouncing a sharp-angle shot in off the skate of Oiles defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Viktor Arvidsson appeared to score at 8:35 but the goal was waved off after Chicago successfully challenged for goalie interference.

Draisaitl made it 4-2 when he snapped in a cross-crease feed from Connor McDavid on the power play at 10:01. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had an assist for his 700th NHL point.

Chicago made it 3-for-3 on the power play with Teravainen's second of the night, at 19:13 for the 5-2 final.