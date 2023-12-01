DETROIT -- J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri each scored twice for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks
Lyon makes 34 saves for Detroit, which has won 4 of 5
Alex Lyon made 34 saves, and Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman each had two assists for Detroit (12-7-3), which has won four of its past five games.
Lukas Reichel scored for the Blackhawks (7-14-0), who have lost seven of nine. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.
Compher scored short-handed to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 2:29 of the first period after a cross-ice feed from Andrew Copp.
Reichel tied it 1-1 on the same power play at 3:20, sweeping in Connor Bedard’s pass.
Fabbri put the Red Wings back in front 2-1 at 8:42, beating Wyatt Kaiser down the right wing and flipping the puck over Mrazek.
Ben Chiarot made it 3-1 at 5:09 of the second period, knocking in a rebound of Alex DeBrincat’s shot.
Compher scored again on special teams, this time on the power play, redirected a feed from David Perron at 5:56 to make it 4-1.
Fabbri scored on the power play at 10:54 of the third period, putting a rebound of Daniel Sprong’s shot from the slot past Mrazek for the 5-1 final.