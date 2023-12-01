Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks

Alex Lyon made 34 saves, and Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman each had two assists for Detroit (12-7-3), which has won four of its past five games.

Lukas Reichel scored for the Blackhawks (7-14-0), who have lost seven of nine. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

Compher scored short-handed to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 2:29 of the first period after a cross-ice feed from Andrew Copp.

Reichel tied it 1-1 on the same power play at 3:20, sweeping in Connor Bedard’s pass.

Fabbri put the Red Wings back in front 2-1 at 8:42, beating Wyatt Kaiser down the right wing and flipping the puck over Mrazek.

Ben Chiarot made it 3-1 at 5:09 of the second period, knocking in a rebound of Alex DeBrincat’s shot.

Compher scored again on special teams, this time on the power play, redirected a feed from David Perron at 5:56 to make it 4-1.

Fabbri scored on the power play at 10:54 of the third period, putting a rebound of Daniel Sprong’s shot from the slot past Mrazek for the 5-1 final.