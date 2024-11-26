Montgomery, Sacco need to stay true to selves with new teams

Joe Sacco and Jim Montgomery know they can't change who they are just because they're in different roles with teams that are familiar with them.

Sacco was an assistant with the Boston Bruins for more than 10 years, including for the first 20 games this season, before he got the job as interim coach on Nov. 19, replacing Montgomery, who was fired.

Montgomery was an assistant with the St. Louis Blues for two seasons from 2020-22 before leaving for Boston. He's back in St. Louis now, taking over as the Blues coach on Sunday, signing a five-year contract to replace Drew Bannister.

The players each team know Sacco and Montgomery from their former roles with them as assistants. Now they've got to see Sacco and Montgomery as the head coach.

That won't be a problem. The players know who is in charge. Even when Todd McLellan got COVID and had to miss 10 days and I was put in charge of the Kings at the time, the players knew in those 10 days that I was in charge.

But Sacco and Montgomery can't change the way they carry themselves because the players will catch onto that real quick. I'm sure they each already made it real clear that some decisions they make the players might not like, but they don't expect the players to like everything; they expect them to understand why decisions are made what they're there for.

They're there to win hockey games.

Taking over struggling teams in mid-November, when the freight train that is the NHL season is already moving at a brisk pace, they're going to depend on their leadership groups to help with the transition.

The leaders are going to be the ones that will drive the bus and are going to be an extension of Sacco and Montgomery in their respective places.

Obviously, Sacco knows the leadership group in Boston well, having worked with them for years. That's probably a positive for Montgomery too going into St. Louis. He has been there and he knows the leadership group. His language, they'll catch on, they'll remember.

The focus for each team will also be spelled out clearly; defense leads to offense, not the other way around.

I found Sacco's comments recently particularly interesting. He said they've talked a lot about offense all year since training camp and when he addressed the team he made a point of them understanding that they have to be able to keep it out.

So, what do they do? They reel off 1-0 and 2-1 wins right out of the gate since the coaching change was made.

The Bruins were tied for 27th in the League in goals-against per game (3.45) before the coaching change. Coincidentally, the Blues were also allowing 3.45 goals against per game a week ago. Boston was also 25th on the penalty kill at 75.6 percent.

Boston has always been in the upper echelon in the league in the defensive metrics. Yeah, the Bruins have struggled to score some goals, but you never see Boston with a goals-against average and penalty kill like that. You can see it starting to get some life now.

In St. Louis, they're talking a lot about offense and how they haven't scored. That's true -- 2.36 goals per game entering Monday was 30th in the League -- but they were allowing the third most goals per game in the Western Conference (3.36).

Well, Jim Montgomery can't go out and score goals. He's going to have a pretty long stick to score from where he's going to be standing. But he can and will get the Blues to focus on the defensive end.