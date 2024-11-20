Bruins players shoulder blame for 'avoidable' Montgomery firing

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- The firing of Jim Montgomery as coach of the Boston Bruins is on the players who "didn't do our jobs," captain Brad Marchand said Wednesday.

"Very disappointing day, and also very frustrating is this [is] a reflection of our play," Marchand said. "And it was avoidable. That's the tough part about this is that if we had done our job in here, he would still be around, so [we] feel terrible as a group, individually that we let a really good coach and a really good person down and the effect it has not just on him, but on his family. It's a crappy day."

Montgomery, who was 120-41-23 as Bruins coach, was fired Tuesday, one day after a 5-1 home loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It dropped their record to 8-9-3.

"The obvious reaction from me is disappointment in the decision I had to make yesterday," general manager Don Sweeney said. "It came from a decision of our team just not performing to the level of expectations that we have grown to appreciate as a fan of the sporting community here.

"For me, I just had to change course."

The Bruins opened their season by going 4-6-1 in October but started November with two straight shutout wins.

However, they followed that up by going 2-3-2, including three straight losses (0-2-1) before Montgomery was fired.

Entering Wednesday, Boston ranks 31st in goals per game (2.40), 27th in goals against per game (3.45), last in the NHL on the power play (11.7 percent) and 25th on the penalty kill (75.6 percent).

"You might think it's a smaller sample size. I just didn't like the direction," Sweeney said. "We had a small little bump in terms of trying to play the right way in Philadelphia (3-0 win on Nov. 2) and going to Seattle (2-0 win on Nov. 3), but we couldn't maintain. … That's just the parts of the things that bother me as a general manager where our team can't stay as close as they can, hanging through adversity."

Sweeney said he felt the Bruins were "flat" throughout training camp and questioned whether certain players coming off career seasons eased up during the offseason.

Other than forward David Pastrnak, who has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists), and Marchand, who has 13 points (five goals, eight assists), no other Bruins player has double-digit points through 20 games.

Of the forwards who hit NHL career highs last season -- Charlie Coyle (60 points), Pavel Zacha (59), Trent Frederic (40) and Morgan Geekie (39), Zacha is the leader with seven points.