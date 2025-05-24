Hurricanes must get back to their game in Eastern Final

When Carolina plays well, it is relentless on the forecheck, it hunts pucks, it’s reloading above the puck. When it’s doing that, it’s a tough team to play against.

If the Hurricanes get back to that approach where their shots create more shots, you put the opposing team on their heels a little bit and you get them running around. That’s where I think a three-high approach, moving a forward up in the zone into the middle to extend the Panthers out of their comfort zone, could help them.

I thought Florida broke out pucks really well, and it kind of stifled Carolina’s forecheck. But can the Hurricanes do more on the forecheck? Can they make the Panthers’ defensemen turn?

If they can make them turn and put them under a little bit of pressure, they’ll be able to turn pucks over. Then, they can get the puck low to high, and that can become the Hurricanes’ offense.

They shoot a lot, they recover pucks, and they keep throwing pucks toward the net. Then, when that happens, all of a sudden, they extend their time in the offensive zone. And if they bring that forward up a little bit higher, they can work some give-and-goes and get their defensemen a little bit more involved in the offense.

Another area Carolina needs to correct is its discipline, especially Svechnikov, who took that roughing penalty on Tkachuk that led to Bennett’s power-play goal that made it 3-0. He can’t take those penalties. He’s supposed to be scoring goals.

And when Florida’s power play is working like it’s working (4-for-5 in the first two games), it makes it tough every time Carolina takes undisciplined penalties.

The Panthers know how to win and are just more disciplined right now. They are defending well. They’re using good sticks and they’re doing the little things that win hockey games. They’re first off the boards every time, they’re always on the right side of the puck and they’re breaking out pucks really well.

Bennett has been impressive all playoffs. He is setting himself up to be the top unrestricted free agent for the upcoming offseason. Plays the right way all the time, can run people over and can score.

The Panthers have been really physical too; they had 56 hits in Game 2. They’re playing physical and they’re hitting hard, and you can see it’s taking a toll on the Hurricanes.

Everybody is talking now about Carolina’s history that it has lost 14 straight games in the conference final, and it can play on you a little bit. Then, if you get behind early like the Hurricanes did again in Game 2, you feel like you need to score a goal right away.

Even if they fall behind, though, they need to play the right way, don’t try to cheat the game, and I thought they tried to cheat the game too much Thursday.

Carolina needs to play a little faster, with more pace, and it has to be on right side of the puck defensively and has to do a better job at hunting pucks down offensively.

One thing with the Panthers is they sometimes over-funnel when they’re coming back into the zone, so there could be chances for the Hurricanes off the rush where they hit the fourth man joining the rush.

So, there are opportunities there for Carolina, but its work ethic has to be No. 1.