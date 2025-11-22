Staal scores twice, Hurricanes edge Jets to extend point streak to 5

Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals for the Jets (12-8-0), who had won two straight. Eric Comrie made 24 saves after it was announced earlier in the day that Connor Hellebuyck will have surgery on his knee and be out 4-6 weeks.

“[Comrie] made some big stops in the first there, and then on the penalty kill he had to make a couple of really big stops,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “It's not a situation where we ask him to stop 40. We need to play better in front of him. A couple of mistakes we made are things that we need to clean up for him. Whether it's him or whether it's [Hellebuyck], we can't give up those kind of opportunities. We gave up four goals. We're chasing the game. I just thought he was rock-solid and he's just his consistent self."

Staal scored 16 seconds into the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. He received a cross-ice pass from Jordan Martinook and skated into the right circle, where he made an inside-outside move on defenseman Dylan Samberg before beating Comrie with a wrist shot that went in off the far post.

“That early (in a game), I've had maybe one or two,” Staal said. “I've already had one earlier this year (Staal scored 12 seconds into a 4-3 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 18). Yeah, we obviously want great starts and that's always nice.”

Josh Morrissey tied it 1-1 at 3:45. Mark Scheifele skated in on a 2-on-1 rush with Kyle Connor, but he passed back to Morrissey, who was the trailer on the rush and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Vilardi scored on a power play to put the Jets in front 2-1 at 9:28. He blocked a dump attempt from Carolina defenseman Mike Reilly in the neutral zone, and the puck went right to Cole Perfetti, who skated in on a 2-on-0 rush before passing back to Vilardi for a one-timer in tight.