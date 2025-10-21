Schmid, Golden Knights hand Hurricanes 1st loss of season

Makes 22 saves in relief after Hill leaves in 1st with injury for Vegas

CAR at VGK | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Akira Schmid made 22 saves in relief after Adin Hill left in the first period, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Hurricanes (5-1-0), leaving the Golden Knights (5-0-2) and Colorado Avalanche (5-0-1) as the only teams in the NHL without a regulation loss.

Hill left with a lower-body injury at 9:54 of the first period after making four saves. It was also Vegas’ first game without captain Mark Stone, who is week to week with an upper-body injury the forward sustained in a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Jack Eichel scored to extend his point streak to seven games for Vegas. He leads the NHL with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists). Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Dorofeyev scored his seventh goal of the season.

Sebastian Aho scored, while Fredrik Anderssen made 22 saves for the Hurricanes.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first period when his attempted pass to Barbashev was redirected in by K’Andre Miller.

Dorofeyev extended it to 2-0 at 10:28. Mitch Marner stole the puck in his own end and put the puck behind the defense, allowing Dorofeyev to chase it down.

Aho cut it to 2-1 at 4:18 of the second period, sneaking a wrist shot underneath Schmid’s right arm. Nikolaj Ehlers had the secondary assist for his first point with Carolina.

Barbashev made it 3-1 with a wrist shot at 11:06 of the third period following a Miller turnover.

William Karlsson added an empty-net goal at 18:23 for the 4-1 final.

